Northeastern University Study Shows Connected Cars Collect Driver Data

How Modern Connected Vehicles Transform Drivetrains Into Data Harvesters

Modern connected cars operate as expansive surveillance platforms that continuously siphon driver data and transmit it to third-party entities, including insurers, data brokers, and government agencies, according to a collaborative evaluation by researchers at Northeastern University and Consumer Reports. Nearly every automaker sent data to outside companies, exposing vehicle owners to targeted profiling.

The Mechanics of Telematics Data Exchanges

The investigation maps out a vast web of data pipelines connecting vehicles, companion apps, and external corporations. Data extracted from onboard systems flows directly into telematics data exchanges. These exchanges compile driving metrics on millions of drivers.

Thousands of data brokers use this information to create personalized risk scores. Infotainment providers and Wi-Fi hotspot products also collect user habits. Even local and state government agencies ingest portions of this telemetry for traffic planning and safety initiatives.

Nearly every automaker examined in the study transmits owner data to outside entities. The telemetry architecture ensures that standard commutes turn into continuous streams of monetizable metrics.

Vehicle Apps Exposing Personally Identifiable Information

The privacy risks extend well beyond background diagnostics. Almost a quarter of the vehicle apps were found to be sending out personally identifiable information.

These applications routinely broadcast vehicle owner names, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and precise geographic locations. Once transmitted, this data merges seamlessly with existing profiles maintained by data brokers and marketers.

As a joint Consumer Reports and CalMatters investigation revealed, these profiles are routinely sold to banks, insurers, pharmaceutical companies, lenders, and retailers. Corporations use these dossiers to filter loan terms and insurance offers based entirely on where and how they drive.

The Reality of Connected Ownership

The old digital-age adage warns that if you are not the customer, you are the product. Modern internet-connected hardware flips that paradigm entirely. Today, motorists are the product even if they are the customer.

The pervasive nature of in-car connectivity turns routine transportation into an unavoidable surveillance operation.