Is Pinterest Stock Undervalued at $19.46?

Pinterest Inc shares rose 3.0% to $19.46, sitting 60.8% below GuruFocus’s $49.64 GF Value estimate. While a 71/100 GF Score points to above-average financial health and an 8/10 growth rating, $39.7 million in insider selling over the past year highlights distinct caution among market participants.

Why Is Pinterest Trading 60.8% Below Its GF Value?

GuruFocus reported that Pinterest Inc shares recently gained 3.0% to hit $19.46. The platform’s intrinsic value calculation, known as the GF Value, estimates the stock should sit at $49.64. That leaves a massive 60.8% gap between current market pricing and proprietary valuation metrics.

This metric relies on historical trading multiples, past growth figures, and forward-looking performance projections. It creates what analysts call a safety margin. Yet, external headwinds and market volatility keep the actual share price pinned far beneath that model’s ceiling.

What Do the P/E Ratios and GF Score Reveal About Financial Health?

Pinterest holds a trailing twelve-month P/E ratio of 56.7x, landing slightly above its 5-year median of 55.7x. On a historical basis, the equity trades at a premium. Flip to the forward P/E, however, and the number contracts sharply to 8.0x.

That drop signals incoming earnings compression. The overall company health lands at a GF Score of 71/100. Breaking down the sub-ranks reveals a stark divergence:

Financial Strength: 7/10

Profitability: 4/10

Growth: 8/10

Valuation: 2/10

Momentum: 5/10

Growth potential remains high, but the low valuation sub-rank warns that entry points carry underlying risks.

How Are Insiders and Institutional Gurus Splitting Their Positions?

Market heavyweights are split down the middle. Ten institutional gurus currently hold Pinterest shares. Exactly five added to their positions in recent quarters, while five trimmed their holdings.

Insiders show a much less ambiguous pattern. Corporate insiders dumped $39.7 million worth of shares over the past 12 months. Zero insider buying was recorded during that same timeframe. That heavy selling volume signals a lack of near-term confidence from leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pinterest’s current GF Score?

Pinterest holds a GF Score of 71/100, which reflects above-average performance across financial health and market metrics.

Is Pinterest stock considered overvalued or undervalued?

The stock is currently undervalued according to GuruFocus metrics, trading at $19.46 compared to its $49.64 GF Value estimate.

What are the current P/E ratios for Pinterest?

The trailing P/E ratio sits at 56.7x against a 5-year median of 55.7x, while the forward P/E drops to 8.0x.