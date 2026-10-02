Nutraceutical Industry Legislative Roundup: 2026 Bills and Regulations

In early 2026, the United States legislative landscape for dietary supplements saw a flurry of competing federal and state proposals targeting product registration, federal oversight, drug preclusion, and age restrictions on specific formulations. Lawmakers took distinct regulatory approaches while major industry trade associations remained deeply divided on administrative burdens and enforcement standards.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Product Listing Mandates: Proposed federal bills would require manufacturers to submit comprehensive ingredient lists and electronic labels to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a public database.

Proposed federal bills would require manufacturers to submit comprehensive ingredient lists and electronic labels to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a public database. Federal Preemption: Legislation has been advanced to establish uniform national standards, overriding disparate state-level regulatory requirements.

Legislation has been advanced to establish uniform national standards, overriding disparate state-level regulatory requirements. Minor Access Restrictions: State-level statutes, such as California’s AB 2030, actively restrict over-the-counter sales of specific weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to minors under 18.

Senate Reintroduction of the Dietary Supplement Listing Act

At the start of the year, Sen. Dick Durbin reintroduced the Dietary Supplement Listing Act, originally brought forward in 2022. The legislation mandates that manufacturers register products with the FDA and make that information publicly accessible via a centralized database. S. 3677 (IS) documents submitted to govinfo.gov outline that responsible parties must disclose brand names, specified flavors, exact ingredient amounts per serving, allergen statements, and electronic label copies.

Industry reaction to the Senate proposal was split. The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), based in Washington, D.C., supported the bill. Conversely, the Washington-based Natural Products Association (NPA) opposed the measure, pointing to administrative burden and higher costs.

Photo: govtrack.us

House Listing Legislation and Detailed Federal Requirements

Legislative momentum continued into the spring when Rep. Maxine Dexter introduced a House version of the Dietary Supplement Listing Act in April. The Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2026 specifies that companies marketing products in interstate commerce on or before January 1, 2027, must submit listings within 18 months of enactment. Two years post-enactment, labels must feature the dietary supplement product listing number provided by the Secretary.

The House bill provoked varied responses across trade groups. The CRN endorsed the measure, while the NPA reiterated opposition due to administrative burden and litigation risk. Meanwhile, the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, stated it does not oppose product listing in principle but cannot support listing numbers on labels without significant changes.

Federal Preemption and State-Level Age Restrictions

To counter a growing patchwork of state laws, Rep. Nick Langworthy introduced the Dietary Supplement Regulatory Uniformity Act on February 4. The bill establishes FDA oversight as the primary national standard and bars conflicting state requirements, though it preserves a mechanism for states to petition the federal agency. The CRN, NPA, AHPA, and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) all voiced support for this preemption framework.

At the state level, however, individual restrictions moved forward. California’s AB 2030 was introduced in February, clearing the Senate Health Committee by a 9–0 vote and advancing through the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 30. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill on September 28, prohibiting the over-the-counter sale of weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to anyone under 18. Both the CHPA and the CRN expressed disappointment with the new law, citing criteria in the bill that could reach products with other uses.

References

U.S. Congress. Senate. Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2026. S. 3677. 119th Cong., 2nd sess., introduced January 15, 2026. Available via GovInfo.

Nutritional Outlook. Coverage on Dietary Supplement Legislation, Product Listing, Drug Preclusion, and Federal Preemption in 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical or legal advice. Regulatory changes are ongoing, and patients should consult licensed medical professionals regarding personal health regimens.