Owen Wilson stars in Rolling Loud: The Movie directed by Jeremy Garelick

Opening on Friday, October 2, 2026, Rolling Loud: The Movie arrives as an R-rated, 1-hour-and-35-minute comedy written and directed by Jeremy Garelick. The film stars Owen Wilson as a hapless furniture salesman who illegally sneaks his 13-year-old son into the high-profile hip-hop festival, triggering a chaotic search after the boy disappears in the crowd.

The Bottom Line The Premise: Owen Wilson plays a father who lies to his wife and security to sneak his 13-year-old son into the Rolling Loud music festival.

Owen Wilson plays a father who lies to his wife and security to sneak his 13-year-old son into the Rolling Loud music festival. The Reality: The script is based on filmmaker Jeremy Garelick’s real-life experience of losing his own teenage son at the festival without cell service.

The script is based on filmmaker Jeremy Garelick’s real-life experience of losing his own teenage son at the festival without cell service. The Critical Consensus: Reviewed as a witless, slapstick-heavy comedy that doubles as a feature-length commercial for Live Nation and festival headliner Travis Scott.

Jeremy Garelick Adapts His Own Festival Disappearance Into an R-Rated Comedy

The project stems from an experience shared by writer-director Jeremy Garelick, whose previous credits include The Wedding Ringer and Murder Mystery 2. Press notes for the film describe him as “reinventing Hollywood comedy with brain, heart, and guts.” In reality, Garelick took his own 13-year-old son to the Rolling Loud festival against his wife’s wishes, navigating crowds of attendees in various states of undress and drug use. When he lost contact with the boy due to a lack of cell phone reception, the filmmaker chose to turn the panic-inducing scenario into a feature film rather than treat it as a cautionary tale.

The resulting narrative centers on Hank, a furniture salesman at Raymond & Ferguson. Hank tells his wife Melanie, played by Jolene, that he is taking their son Zion, played by Christian Convery, to a family lake house. Instead, he steers them toward the festival grounds. Complications multiply immediately when Hank runs into his co-worker Terry, played by comedian Matt Rife. Hank has just been ordered to fire Terry by their boss, played by Henry Winkler. Distracted by Terry, Hank loses track of Zion the moment the boy slips away to use the bathroom.

Slapstick Misadventures Replace Suspense on the Festival Grounds

As anxiety sets in, the film relies on physical comedy rather than dramatic tension. Hank retreats to a quiet room to make a phone call, only to discover his deceptive conversation with his wife is being broadcast live to an outside crowd through a public audio feed. Later, he gets into a physical altercation with festival security guards while trying to report his son missing. Additional set pieces feature Hank accidentally taking drugs and beginning to trip, alongside a sequence where he accidentally throws a festival volunteer off a Ferris wheel, injuring a wheelchair-bound bystander.

The volunteer, Linda, is played by Christine Ko, who strips naked to distract security guards in a sequence revealing heavy pubic hair growth. According to reviews from outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, Ko provides genuine amusement despite material described as laborious and strained. Wilson leans heavily on his familiar motor-mouthed pathos and desperation to force comic energy into the scenes. The climax features Hank getting on stage with Travis Scott before disastrously leaping into the mosh pit.

Real-Life Hip-Hop Stars Make Cameos in Live Nation Partnership

The production functions as a feature-length commercial for the music festival, with Live Nation listed among the production companies backing the film. Alongside Travis Scott—who plays a recliner-chair-loving version of himself—the cast features appearances by real-life hip-hop artists Sexyy Red, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Ty Dolla $ign. Despite the star-studded musical backdrop, the film’s heavy-handed product integration and clumsy comedic framing leave its principal cast and musical guests little room to elevate the material.

Rolling Loud | Official Trailer (Owen Wilson & Matt Rife, 2026)

Project Detail Production Fact Release Date Friday, October 2, 2026 Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes (Rated R) Director-Screenwriter Jeremy Garelick Key Cast Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Christine Ko, Christian Convery, Jolene, Henry Winkler, Travis Scott Production Backing Live Nation (co-producer)

For Travis Scott, the film represents another commercial venture following the intense public scrutiny and legal fallout stemming from the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy in Texas. While the premise bears uncomfortable thematic parallels to real-world crowd safety failures, the comedy bypasses those harrowing events entirely in favor of broad, slapstick-driven farce. As the film rolls out in theaters this weekend, industry observers are left examining how major event brands continue to integrate themselves directly into narrative feature films.