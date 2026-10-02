Styria Accelerates Renewable Energy with New Wind and Solar Zones

Styria is carving out 4,000 hectares for new wind energy projects and designating 66 hectares for industrial solar arrays in Kapfenberg, according to a legislative package passed on Thursday. The regional government's policy update aims to bypass import bottlenecks, secure local industrial supply chains, and lift total land dedicated to wind power to 8,560 hectares.

Styria Expands Wind Zones to 8,560 Hectares Despite Local Pushback

The revised wind energy program introduces nine new primary zones, three suitability zones, and four expansions to existing areas, creating space for up to 135 additional turbines. According to meinbezirk.at reporting, these designated sectors encompass roughly 4,000 hectares and yield an estimated output potential of 450 to 700 megawatt-hours. The regional strategy comfortably exceeds the government's baseline target of adding 400 megawatts of wind capacity by 2030. At the same time, regional planners have widened exclusion zones by 40,000 hectares, placing nearly 27 percent of Styria’s total surface area off-limits to wind turbines.

The path to the final decree required navigating significant local friction. During an eight-week public consultation phase, officials logged 716 submissions. The vast majority of objections concentrated on the Liesingtal region, where localized citizen initiatives organized against the proposals. Responding to ecological and community pushback, the provincial administration dropped two contested suitability zones—Steineck-Kammern and Perchauer Eck—from the final text. Stefan Hermann, the regional councilor representing the Freedom Party, noted that municipal pushback alongside stringent nature conservation and bird protection standards drove those exclusions.

Additional adjustments protect military low-altitude flight paths, enforce wider buffers from residential buildings, and safeguard a critical biotope. Provisions preserving habitats for black grouse and capercaillie remain fully intact, with several protective boundaries tightened.

Industrial Solar Infrastructure Takes Shape in Kapfenberg

Alongside wind energy expansion, the regional government is driving large-scale photovoltaic development directly adjacent to heavy industry. The provincial cabinet enacted two special-site regulations covering approximately 66 hectares in Kapfenberg, tailored to supply the nearby Voestalpine-Böhler Kapfenberg plant. Of that total, 42 hectares comprise an expansion of the Emberg landfill site, while the remaining 24 hectares form a new zone labeled Emberg South.

Placing these solar arrays next to energy-intensive manufacturing sites ensures that generated electricity flows straight into factory operations without taxing the public transmission grid. Manuela Khom, the deputy provincial governor, emphasized that utilizing these pre-damaged industrial footprints avoids converting high-grade agricultural land into energy plots.

Streamlining Approvals Through EU-Aligned Acceleration Zones

To cut through regulatory delays, the regional government finalized its 2026 Acceleration Area Ordinance, implementing European Union directives designed to fast-track renewable infrastructure. This decree designates 724 hectares—incorporating 29 primary solar zones from the provincial photovoltaic program alongside the Kapfenberg and Leoben special sites—as fast-track development zones.

Photo: 5min.at

Because strategic environmental assessments and accompanying reports are already complete for these 724 hectares, future renewable projects will advance through simplified administrative channels. While these fast-track zones target solar installations immediately, wind energy zones are not currently included in this specific acceleration framework.

The regional administration frames the entire legislative package as a direct investment in local resilience. Officials argue that expanding domestic generation capacity shields regional businesses from global energy market volatility, safeguards industrial jobs, and anchors long-term economic value within Styria.