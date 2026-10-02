Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment and Republican Backlash

Pete Hegseth Declares Victory Over Wokeness as the Iran War Falters

“No fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared during his State of the Force address. While the United States military struggles with a costly conflict in the Middle East, Pentagon leadership chose to focus its victory lap on an internal purge of ideological opponents, changing military grooming standards, and enforcing mandatory testosterone testing for service members older than 30.

The stark juxtaposition between Hegseth’s triumphant rhetoric and the grinding reality of American foreign policy has triggered a severe political backlash. Both Hegseth and President Trump entered the second term vowing to target what Trump called the “enemy from within,” yet the rapid pivot toward an escalating confrontation with Iran has caught the administration’s own coalition off-guard. Just a month before midterm elections, the war has drained critical U.S. air-defense munitions, caused billions of dollars in damage to regional military bases, and allowed Iran to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, throwing the global economy into turmoil.

The disconnect between administration messaging and ground-level crises has exasperated congressional Republicans. Following Hegseth’s decision to force out the Secretary of the Army, North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis posted on X that he had “never witnessed more inept management of the brave men and women who serve our country,” adding that Hegseth is “intimidated by competence and retreats to ginning up culture wars instead of soberly attending to the vital work of our national defense and the health and well-being of our fighting force.” The frustration deepened when Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie filed formal articles of impeachment against Hegseth in the House of Representatives. Rather than risk an unpredictable floor vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson abruptly canceled remaining legislative business and sent members into recess early.

Beyond the legislative standoff, Hegseth’s address doubled down on a polarizing social agenda. The Defense Secretary announced a new Office of Religious Affairs designed to support the religious needs of the troops, which Hegseth says has been ignored, though it appears it will focus on Christianity. During the speech, Hegseth also defended the ongoing military engagement in the Middle East, dismissing reporters covering the conflict accurately as “anti-American losers.” He also addressed the economic strain, including domestic diesel prices hitting $6.53 per gallon on September 21st.

The unfolding fallout leaves the administration grappling with an increasingly isolated Pentagon chief and a restless legislative branch. With midterm elections looming and the strategic costs of the Middle Eastern campaign mounting, the political friction surrounding the Department of Defense continues to escalate.