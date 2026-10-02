How Locals Saved George Washington’s Boyhood Home From Walmart

How Fredericksburg Residents Blocked a Supercenter at Ferry Farm

In 1996, the landscape of American history nearly shifted from colonial preservation to retail commerce when Walmart purchased the site of George Washington’s boyhood home. According to 7News (WJLA), a grassroots mobilization by Fredericksburg residents successfully halted the construction of a proposed Walmart Supercenter at Ferry Farm in Stafford County, Virginia. The effort eventually led to the land being purchased by a private donor for $2.2 million and transferred into the care of what is now the George Washington Foundation.

The site, located just across the Rappahannock River from Fredericksburg, served as the Washington family home from the time the future first president was six years old until he was sixteen. While the popular legend of a young Washington chopping down a cherry tree remains unverified, historians note that the farm was the setting where he learned to survey land and manage a household following his father’s death when he was 11.

From Retail Site to Interactive History Museum

The transition from a planned commercial development to a protected historic site required years of rigorous archaeological and structural work. After the land was secured, the George Washington Foundation oversaw a series of excavations to locate the original foundation of the farmhouse. Allison Burgess, the NSDAR Director of Education for the foundation, noted that the resulting museum is designed to be highly tactile. Unlike many historic house museums that rely on “do not touch” policies, Ferry Farm encourages visitors to interact with the space, including testing out rope beds and sitting at the dining room table to better understand the domestic realities of the 18th century.

The preservation of the 100-acre site has yielded significant archaeological returns. Because primary documents from the period are sparse, the ongoing digs have unearthed artifacts and building foundations that provide a clearer picture of Washington’s youth. Locals who fought the development, such as Cessie Howell, emphasize that the site serves a vital educational purpose: humanizing Washington by showing him not just as a revolutionary hero, but as a boy who lived in a house that burned down, worked the land, and grew up in a family struggling with financial constraints.

The effort to save Ferry Farm stands as a landmark case in local historic preservation. By leveraging media attention and public meetings, the coalition of residents successfully challenged the perception that the Walmart development was a “done deal.” Today, the site remains open to the public, functioning as a center for historical study and a reminder of the role public advocacy plays in safeguarding national heritage. The George Washington Foundation continues to manage the property, with archaeological efforts ongoing to further document the site’s colonial history.