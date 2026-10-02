Korea Racing Authority and subsidiary union hold first official meeting

On October 1, the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) held its first official meeting with its subsidiary’s labor union at the Gwacheon headquarters to discuss key labor issues, including working environment improvements and workplace safety, ahead of their inaugural collective bargaining agreement, Kyeonggi reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact Operational Stability: The establishment of a structured communication channel between KRA and subsidiary workers.

The establishment of a structured communication channel between KRA and subsidiary workers. Employment Security: Ongoing dialogue surrounding racecourse relocation.

Ongoing dialogue surrounding racecourse relocation. Labor Compliance: Alignment with broader government labor guidelines.

Inaugural Collective Bargaining and Labor-Management Alignment

The initial formal gathering brought together representatives from Korea Racing Authority Facility Management Inc., led by Chang Byeong-woon, and the Public Industry Hope Labor Union, led by Chairman Jung Tae-ho. According to Kyeonggi, the session served as an introductory meeting ahead of the institution’s first collective bargaining talks.

Both factions focused heavily on addressing operational disparities across various business sites. Subsidiary workers outlined on-the-ground grievances, prompting leadership to evaluate streamlined communication protocols designed to bridge the gap between field staff and corporate administration.

Workplace Safety and Relocation Stakes

Safety protocols took center stage as executives and union representatives reviewed preventative measures for industrial accidents. With systemic changes rolling out across public sector labor frameworks, the talks aimed to establish a sustainable co-existence model.

Union leadership emphasized the stakes tied to upcoming logistical shifts. Jung Tae-ho noted that employee survival rights and employment guarantees must remain central priorities during ongoing racecourse relocation discussions, expressing optimism that the negotiations will effectively resolve pressing compensation and job security concerns.

Entity / Representative Organization Role Key Focus Area Chang Byeong-woon Korea Racing Authority Facility Management Inc. Practical workplace improvements and safety execution Jung Tae-ho Chairman, Public Industry Hope Labor Union Employment security and racecourse relocation protections Bae Kwang-seok Head of Future Strategy & Management Support, KRA Core public service quality and substantive labor dialogue

Echoing the necessity for actionable results, Bae Kwang-seok, the KRA’s Head of Future Strategy and Management Support, stressed that subsidiaries act as essential partners in upholding safety standards and public service quality. Bae affirmed that management intends to move beyond superficial discussions to deliver tangible improvements felt directly on the ground, Kyeonggi reported.

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