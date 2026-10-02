South Korea warns further Action if Ukraine refuses apology over POW Row

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung demanded an official apology from Ukraine on Friday following a diplomatic rift sparked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s UN General Assembly disclosure that Kyiv transferred two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.

Seoul Demands Apology Over Prisoner Transfer Disclosure The diplomatic friction intensified after President Lee Jae Myung warned via social media that South Korea will take “additional measures” should Ukraine refuse to issue an official apology. Seoul accused Kyiv of breaching a bilateral agreement to keep the transfer of North Korean soldiers captured while fighting for Russian forces in the Kursk region secret. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attempted to ease bilateral tensions during an interview, describing the situation as a diplomatic misunderstanding rather than an incident. Sybiha stated South Korea is an important country for us and added that he very much hoped for momentum, continued cooperation, and concrete results that they are indeed achieving with them, following an interview published by RBC-Ukraine and other Ukrainian outlets on Thursday. However, the reconciliation efforts stalled after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the transfer during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. South Korean senior presidential secretary Seong Ghi-hong stated that Ukraine had repeatedly discussed the prisoner movement through various channels and had requested secrecy. Kyiv later disputed the existence of any formal nondisclosure agreement, setting off an intense political standoff between the two US-aligned nations. The South Korean president issued the warning on his X account on Oct. 2, 2026, amid a diplomatic wrangle with Ukraine. Photo: Al Jazeera

Strategic Calculations and Domestic Political Fallout The sudden disclosure exposed deep strategic divides between Kyiv and Seoul concerning Pyongyang’s military involvement in Eastern Europe. Ukraine likely publicized the transfer to demonstrate that North Korea’s deployment to Russia is a global security threat that demands a united international response, while simultaneously pushing Seoul to expand its military assistance beyond humanitarian and non-lethal aid. The controversy also reverberated through domestic politics in Seoul. Opposition politicians utilized the unexpected disclosure to criticize President Lee Jae Myung’s administration. Furthermore, the handling of North Korean prisoners of war carries profound sensitivity under South Korea’s Constitution, which states that the entire Korean Peninsula is its territory and hence North Koreans are legally recognised as its citizens. Photo: The Korea Herald

Key Elements of the South Korea-Ukraine POW Diplomatic Row Actor / Source Stance / Action Reported Details President Lee Jae Myung Demanding official apology Warned of “additional measures” if Ukraine refuses to acknowledge the breached secrecy agreement. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Disclosed POW transfer Announced at the UN General Assembly that two North Korean soldiers captured in Kursk were transferred to Seoul. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha Minimized friction Described the disclosure as a diplomatic misunderstanding rather than an incident. Seoul Presidential Office Accused Kyiv of falsehood Stated Ukraine requested secrecy through various channels before unilaterally publicizing the arrangement.