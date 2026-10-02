Trevor Burgess and Gary Hess Donate $5M to St. Pete Free Clinic

Local philanthropists Trevor Burgess and Gary Hess have committed $5 million to the St. Pete Free Clinic to anchor Care Forward, a five-year, $100 million initiative expanding community support services across Pinellas County. The gift will fund a new flagship facility in South St. Petersburg uniting food distribution, medical care, and social services.

Expanding Community Care Across Pinellas County

The Care Forward campaign sets an ambitious target to reach all 260,000 food-insecure residents in Pinellas County with fresh produce and groceries by 2030. Alongside nutritional support, the initiative scales healthcare services to reach 20,000 uninsured adults throughout the region. Jennifer Yeagley, CEO of SPFC, noted that connecting care in one location creates a lasting community resource where neighbors can find nourishment, healing, and practical support with dignity.

The $100 million funding structure allocates $80 million specifically for direct program growth. Capital projects receive $10 million, which covers the development of the new South St. Petersburg flagship facility. The remaining $10 million goes toward the clinic’s long-term financing.

Evolution of a Philanthropic Partnership

This $5 million commitment marks a significant expansion of a 14-year relationship between the donors and the clinic. The partnership began in 2012 with an initial $1,000 donation. Over the following years, both donors integrated themselves directly into daily operations.

Gary Hess joined the Board of Directors in 2019 and volunteered regularly at the Jared S. Hechtkopf Community Food Bank. In recognition of his service, the clinic’s volunteer program was named after him in 2024 following a previous $1 million matching gift. Meanwhile, Trevor Burgess mobilized corporate support through Neptune Flood Insurance.

“Volunteering allowed me to meet the people behind the numbers and see what reliable access to nutritious food can mean for a family,” Hess stated regarding his hands-on experience. Burgess added that the Care Forward model pairs bold ambition with a proven ability to deliver.

Care Forward Initiative Component Allocated Funding / Target Total Campaign Goal $100 Million over 5 years Direct Program Growth $80 Million Capital Projects (South St. Pete Facility) $10 Million Long-Term Financing $10 Million Food-Insecurity Target Reach 260,000 Residents Uninsured Adult Healthcare Target 20,000 Individuals

Future Vision and Community Involvement

Clinic leadership intends for this major gift to inspire broader community participation as the organization works toward its 2030 vision. Community members and local organizations can support the ongoing campaign through volunteer service or direct financial contributions.

Individuals seeking to engage with the Care Forward initiative can access further details and participation channels through the official St. Pete Free Clinic portal.