Ben Affleck Dismisses Animals Cast Push to Run for Office

Ben Affleck Faces Unexpected Mayoral Campaign Push From ‘Animals’ Cast in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck stars as a Brentwood businessman running for Los Angeles mayor in the upcoming thriller “Animals,” a project that prompted his co-stars to genuinely suggest he pursue elected office in real life. While promoting the film on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Affleck dismissed the idea, citing a collective public disappointment with American politics.

The Bottom Line on the Mayoral Push The Project: Affleck plays a Brentwood mayoral candidate in the new thriller “Animals,” which he also directed and co-wrote.

Affleck plays a Brentwood mayoral candidate in the new thriller “Animals,” which he also directed and co-wrote. The Cast Reaction: Co-stars Kerry Washington and Luis Gerardo Méndez both expressed support for a real-life political run, though Affleck immediately shut down the notion.

Co-stars Kerry Washington and Luis Gerardo Méndez both expressed support for a real-life political run, though Affleck immediately shut down the notion. The Release: Animals is scheduled to drop on Netflix and in select theaters on October 9, 2026.

Political Activism Meets Screen Fiction at the Los Angeles Premiere

Variety reported that the Oscar winner’s real-world history as a political activist—having previously supported presidential campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris—created a natural bridge to his role in Animals. In the film, Affleck plays a Brentwood businessman whose mayoral ambitions derail his life. Playing opposite him as his wife is Kerry Washington, while Luis Gerardo Méndez portrays an undocumented Mexican immigrant unexpectedly pulled into the political chaos.

PressBee noted that the premiere conversation quickly pivoted from the fictional plot to real-world governance. Washington revealed that the cast repeatedly nudged Affleck to enter politics during production. “We keep telling him that he should, but he doesn’t want to,” Washington shared at the Wednesday night premiere. “You know, we’re in a place in our politics right now where anything is possible, but I would hope that the people who are running for office want to be there and he has been very explicit in saying that he doesn’t want to run for office.”

Méndez offered an even more enthusiastic endorsement for his director and co-star. “I would definitely vote for him,” Méndez said. “Go Ben Affleck! He’s smart and sexy—that’s all you need.”

Affleck Cites Institutional Disillusionment and Fundraiser Fatigue

Despite the tongue-in-cheek encouragement from his cast mates, Affleck made it clear that a real campaign is entirely off the table. Cracking at the premiere, Affleck joked, “Maybe they hate me.” He then pivoted to a sharp critique of the current electoral landscape.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

“We don’t ask the question of what are your qualifications to hold public office any longer,” Affleck stated. “It’s, ‘You wanna join the circus? Who’s the biggest carny?’”

Production and Release Overview for “Animals” Element Details Director & Writer Ben Affleck Key Cast Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Luis Gerardo Méndez Premise Brentwood businessman running for Los Angeles mayor Release Date October 9, 2026 (Netflix & Select Theaters)

Expanding on his disillusionment, Affleck pointed to a widespread weariness among voters regardless of party affiliation. “I think that there is whatever side of the aisle you’re on, one of the interesting things that people can agree on is a collective disappointment with the way that American politics has trended,” he explained. “There’s nobody alive now who thinks, hey, we’re really doing it right and things are going great and I love this political system. And that’s a problem.”

According to the filmmaker, the structural reality of modern campaigns discourages genuine leadership. “It’s just about money, raising money, it’s just about playing a sort of adolescent game of who can make fun of the other person better or be more reductive and stupid about something rather than actually trying to talk about the issues,” Affleck said. He emphasized that true leadership requires inspiration rather than fear-lecturing, concluding, “Selfishly, I just see what a difficult grind of a job it is and I’d rather make movies about it.”

Streaming and Theatrical Rollout Plans for October

Audiences will soon get to evaluate Affleck’s fictional political foray when Animals arrives on streaming and screens. Netflix has slated the thriller for a simultaneous release on October 9, 2026, dropping the film on its platform alongside select theatrical runs. As the hybrid release approaches, the unexpected cross-over between Hollywood talent commentary and civic skepticism continues to drive conversation around the project.