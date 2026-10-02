Home » Entertainment » Jean-Jacques Annaud Marks 40 Years of The Name of the Rose

Marking four decades since its theatrical debut, Jean-Jacques Annaud’s cinematic adaptation of Umberto Eco’s medieval murder mystery The Name of the Rose continues to define historical storytelling on the big screen. According to retrospective coverage published by La Tercera, the production required a search among 300 abbeys, a complicity with Umberto Eco, and the role of the Chilean Valentina Vargas alongside a performance by Sean Connery.

The Bottom Line

Four Decades of Cinema: The adaptation of Umberto Eco’s novel marks its 40th anniversary.

The adaptation of Umberto Eco’s novel marks its 40th anniversary. Global Production Scale: Director Jean-Jacques Annaud searched among 300 abbeys for the film.

Director Jean-Jacques Annaud searched among 300 abbeys for the film. Star-Making Turns: The movie revived the career of Sean Connery and featured the role of Chilean Valentina Vargas.

Scouting Three Hundred European Abbeys for the Perfect Monastery

Bringing Eco’s novel to the screen demanded an anchor. As La Tercera details, the production team embarked on a search among 300 abbeys before finding locations for the film. Annaud’s work on the film redefined the Middle Ages on the big screen.

Collaborating Closely with Umberto Eco

Translating the intellectual puzzle box into a feature film is an industry minefield, yet Annaud maintained a rapport with the book’s author. La Tercera notes the complicity between the director and Umberto Eco.

Reviving Sean Connery and Launching Valentina Vargas

The film’s casting choices shaped careers. La Tercera highlights how the picture revived the career of Sean Connery and notes the role of Chilean Valentina Vargas.

Production Milestone Detail / Entity Significance Anniversary Marker 40 Years Celebrates the impact of Annaud’s adaptation. Location Scouting 300 Abbeys Demonstrated commitment to the film’s production. Key Talent Sean Connery & Valentina Vargas Revived the career of Sean Connery and involved Valentina Vargas.

Enduring Legacy in Historical Filmmaking

Forty years after its initial rollout, the film stands as a masterclass. By leaning into the grit of monastic life, Annaud redefined the Middle Ages on the big screen.