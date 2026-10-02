Youssef El Sherif Returns to Mystery Drama with New 15-Episode Series “Al-Zill” for Ramadan 2027

Egyptian star Youssef El Sherif has officially signed on to star in a new 15-episode television series titled Al-Zill (The Shadow), slated for the Ramadan 2027 drama season. The project marks a return to his signature genre of mystery and suspense after shifting to light comedy in his previous outing.

The Bottom Line The Core Project: Youssef El Sherif will headline Al-Zill (The Shadow), a 15-episode mystery series directed by Ahmed Nader Galal for the Ramadan 2027 lineup.

Youssef El Sherif will headline Al-Zill (The Shadow), a 15-episode mystery series directed by Ahmed Nader Galal for the Ramadan 2027 lineup. The Creative Team: The series features a story by Ahmed Abdel Fattah, a script and dialogue by Amr Samir Atef, and production by Maha Selim.

The series features a story by Ahmed Abdel Fattah, a script and dialogue by Amr Samir Atef, and production by Maha Selim. Broader Slate: In addition to his return to television suspense, El Sherif is preparing to return to the silver screen with the feature film Milano after an eight-year cinematic hiatus.

Youssef El Sherif Abandons Light Comedy to Return to Mystery in Al-Zill

After stepping away from his trademark thriller format during the Ramadan 2026 season with the light comedy-mystery Fan El-Harb (The Art of War), El Sherif is pivoting back to mystery and suspense. Al-Zill will deliberately steer clear of science fiction elements, rooting itself instead in a social-suspense framework. The project reunites the actor with writer Amr Samir Atef and director Ahmed Nader Galal.

Production details indicate that producer Maha Selim is actively finalizing contracts for the remaining supporting cast members. Filming is slated to begin in the upcoming period, positioning the 15-episode drama for the Ramadan 2027 broadcast window.

Reflecting on the Risky Pivot of Fan El-Harb

The return to Al-Zill‘s atmosphere follows a calculated creative gamble that El Sherif recently detailed during an appearance on the DMC talk show Sahibat Al-Saada, hosted by Esaad Younis. Speaking with the veteran media personality, the actor admitted that leading the 30-episode Fan El-Harb in Ramadan 2026 felt like a terrifying departure from his comfort zone.

Photo: Masrawy

He confessed on the program that comedy is not his natural playing field and that adopting satirical dramatic situations sourced from the book The Art of War carried a heavy psychological burden. Despite the initial anxiety over audience reception, the series explored a narrative following a fraudulent scheme targeted at his father, which led him to assemble a team to restore his father’s rights and prove his innocence.

Back to the Silver Screen With Milano

Television is not the only medium receiving a major genre comeback from the actor. Alongside his television preparations, El Sherif is gearing up to shoot the feature film Milano, marking his first cinematic appearance in more than 8 years since his 2018 film Beni Adam (Son of Adam).

Photo: عكاظ

The film, operating under the working title Milano, is written by Hisham Helal, directed by Mohamed Salamé, and produced by Walid Mansour. Within this project, El Sherif is set to tackle a persona that evokes one of the characters he previously presented in drama over 10 years ago: the magician. The film blends action, suspense, and thriller elements.

Youssef El Sherif’s Recent and Upcoming Projects Project Title Medium Genre Expected Window Fan El-Harb Television Series (30 Episodes) Light Mystery / Comedy-Drama Ramadan 2026 (Broadcast) Milano Feature Film Action / Thriller / Suspense In Production Al-Zill (The Shadow) Television Series (15 Episodes) Social Suspense / Mystery Ramadan 2027

What Remains Unanswered Ahead of Production

While the core creative pillars and episode counts for Al-Zill are established, several logistical questions remain open. Production houses have yet to disclose the complete supporting ensemble joining El Sherif. As casting wraps up ahead of upcoming camera roll dates, audiences await further details on the exact plot mechanics of El Sherif’s return to psychological suspense.