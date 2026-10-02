K-pop Stars T.O.P and Nana Confirm Relationship

T.O.P and Nana Confirm Relationship Following Music Video Collaboration

K-pop icons T.O.P and Nana are officially a couple, with both agencies confirming they began dating in June 2026. The stars, who first crossed paths while filming T.O.P’s “Studio54” music video in January, have moved from professional collaborators to romantic partners, according to reports from Dispatch and subsequent agency statements.

The Bottom Line

Confirmed Connection: Both agencies, including T.O.P’s Topspot Pictures and Nana’s agency, confirmed the relationship, noting it blossomed in June after an initial meeting on set.

Both agencies, including T.O.P’s Topspot Pictures and Nana’s agency, confirmed the relationship, noting it blossomed in June after an initial meeting on set. Professional Synergy: The pair met during the January filming of T.O.P’s “Studio54” music video, with T.O.P previously citing Nana’s “mysterious and unique” aura as the reason for her casting.

From On-Set Chemistry to Off-Screen Romance

The timeline of their relationship traces back to early 2026. According to reports from AsiaOne, T.O.P—whose legal name is Choi Seung-hyun—personally reached out to Nana, born Im Jin-ah, to star in his project. However, behind the scenes, the dynamic shifted. Agencies confirmed that the pair grew closer in the months following the initial shoot, eventually entering a romantic relationship in June.

Industry Context and Career Trajectories

This relationship brings together two of the most recognizable faces in the Korean entertainment industry. T.O.P, who debuted with Big Bang in 2006, has spent the last few years recalibrating his career, including his departure from the group in 2023 and a high-profile appearance in the second season of Netflix’s Squid Game.

Nana, meanwhile, continues to balance her musical roots from her time with After School and Orange Caramel with a prolific acting career. Her recent credits include the 2023 Netflix hit Mask Girl and the 2026 series The Scandal. As reported by The Straits Times, the two stars maintain active schedules; T.O.P was reportedly seen accompanying Nana to the airport in late September ahead of her fashion week commitments in Milan.

Public Scrutiny and Social Media Discourse

The news has prompted a flurry of online activity, particularly regarding past associations. Sportschosun reported that Han Seo-hee, who was involved in a 2016 marijuana case alongside T.O.P, addressed the news during a fan Q&A session on October 2. Her response, a brief “Be happy~,” served to quell immediate tabloid speculation about lingering drama.

The couple has navigated this transition with relative transparency. Nana addressed her supporters via the platform Bubble, acknowledging the surprise of the announcement and expressing a desire to maintain a “pretty and healthy” relationship.

Photo: AsiaOne

Comparison of Media Coverage and Reported Details

| Feature | Details Reported |

| :— | :— |

| Initial Meeting | January 2026 (Filming of “Studio54”) |

| Relationship Start | June 2026 |

| Agency Confirmation | Confirmed by both Topspot Pictures and Sublime Artist Agency |

| Public Appearances | Convenience store sightings and airport departure (late Sept) |

| Primary Source | Dispatch (Oct 2, 2026) |

While the agencies have officially acknowledged the relationship, several questions remain regarding the long-term impact on their respective brand partnerships. Industry analysts continue to monitor how such high-profile confirmations affect the “idol” image in the current media climate, especially as both stars pivot toward more mature, independent acting and solo music projects. As of October 2, 2026, the couple has not disclosed further details regarding their future plans or upcoming joint appearances.