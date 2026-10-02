Honda Supra GTR 150 Offers Intercity Riding Performance

The Honda Supra GTR 150 positions itself as a distinct entry in the underbone segment, blending a 149.16 cc DOHC engine and a six-speed manual transmission with an upright riding posture designed for extended intercity journeys. radartegal.disway.id reported that the machine targets riders requiring balanced performance and handling across varied terrain.

The Bottom Line

Engine Configuration: The 149.16 cc PGM-FI liquid-cooled motor delivers 16.3 PS at 9,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

The 149.16 cc PGM-FI liquid-cooled motor delivers 16.3 PS at 9,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Drivetrain Mechanics: A six-speed manual transmission provides granular ratio selection for high-speed cruising and gradient management.

Engine Architecture and Regional Versatility

Differentiating itself from standard commuter underbones, the Supra GTR 150 relies on a four-valve DOHC setup coupled with liquid cooling. radartegal.disway.id noted that the power delivery suits intercity corridors such as Tegal-Semarang and Tegal-Purwokerto. The manual six-speed configuration allows operators to maintain optimal RPM bands across changing road profiles, ranging from flat straights to inclines.

Complementing this powertrain, Posmetro Padang reported that the model achieves an acceleration time of 10.7 seconds across a 0 to 200-meter interval, reaching a top speed of 122 km/jam. Fuel efficiency metrics recorded under the ECE R40 test method reach 42.2 km/liter, complying with EURO3 emissions parameters. Manager Marketing PT Menara Agung Yohanes Budiyanto Cindra stated, Model ini dibekali dengan tenaga yang berlimpah hingga 12,0 kW (16,3 PS)/9.000 rpm sehingga menghasilkan performa terbaik di kelasnya.

Photo: Posmetro Padang

Chassis Engineering and Rider Ergonomics

High-speed stability relies on a twin-tube frame paired with an upright riding position. Posmetro Padang detailed that stopping power and traction management are handled by front and rear disc brakes alongside large tubeless tires, utilizing a 90/80 section up front and a 120/70 section at the rear. Illumination is managed by an LED headlight featuring a dual-layer multi-reflector setup housed within a blackened garnish.

Regional Incentives and Sales Structure