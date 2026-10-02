Take Charge of My Heart: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and More

Take Charge of My Heart, an upcoming fantasy romance K-drama starring Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin, is scheduled for global release on Netflix on October 9, 2026, thenexthint.com reported. The 12-episode series, directed by Park Soo-won and written by Song Yu-chae, adapts the Naver web novel Charge Me by Hae Beon.

Storyline and Premise

The series centers on Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir and executive of TS Group. While appearing intelligent and strategic to the public, he hides a life-threatening secret: his artificial heart is continually running low. His situation shifts with the arrival of Na Bo-bae, a hardworking screenwriter racing to meet contract deadlines. Struck by lightning as a child, Bo-bae lives with a condition where electrical current constantly courses through her body, forcing her to wear gloves and maintain distance from others.

When the two cross paths, Bo-bae’s unique condition unexpectedly charges Ho-rang’s artificial heart instead of injuring him. The interaction leads to a three-month contract requiring Bo-bae to stay close to Ho-rang, in exchange for which he agrees to help complete her romance bucket list.

Cast and Production Details

The main cast features Kim Young-kwang as Baek Ho-rang and Chae Soo-bin as Na Bo-bae. They are joined by Cha Woo-min as Ji Eun-ho, Shin Do-hyun as Han Seol-hui, Jung Jae-kwang as Choi Do-yoon, and Kim Ah-young.

Photo: netflix.com

Production for the series is handled by NEW Point and WhyNot Media. Pre-production began in mid-2025 and wrapped during the second half of that year.

Streaming and Release Schedule

Netflix serves as the exclusive global platform for Take Charge of My Heart. All 12 episodes, each running approximately one hour and ten minutes, will release simultaneously on October 9, 2026. Netflix confirmed the release date in early September 2026 alongside a teaser, poster, and a 1-minute 27-second official trailer published on the Netflix K-Content YouTube channel.