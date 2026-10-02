Toy Story 5 Script Supervisor Explains Lilypad Villain Balancing Act

Toy Story 5 script supervisor Jason Katz revealed at the SCAD Animation Festival in Atlanta that the film’s frog-themed tablet antagonist, Lilypad, was intentionally crafted to avoid outright villainy.

Core Takeaways From Toy Story 5 The Antagonist’s Design: Lilypad, a frog-themed tablet, was deliberately written to avoid being pure evil, maintaining a delicate balance regarding screen time and social media connections.

Lilypad, a frog-themed tablet, was deliberately written to avoid being pure evil, maintaining a delicate balance regarding screen time and social media connections. Box Office Success: The film premiered in June 2026 and earned $1.147 billion globally against a $250 million production budget.

The film premiered in June 2026 and earned $1.147 billion globally against a $250 million production budget. Future Franchise Plans: Writer-director Andrew Stanton confirmed that Toy Story 6 will continue Bonnie’s story arc following the events of the fifth installment.

Jason Katz Explains the Creation of Lilypad

Speaking to CBR’s Joshua M. Patton during the SCAD Animation Festival in Atlanta, Toy Story 5 script supervisor Jason Katz detailed the creative process behind the film’s central digital antagonist. “You can have antagonistic forces, because the characters are antagonistic towards each other. You’re not sitting here trying to comment on the world in general,” Katz explained.

Katz emphasized that the creative team avoided heavy-handed messaging about modern parenting or screen time. “A lot of that is a trust in the audience to roll in with their own opinions about technology, about nostalgia, about old-school (parenting). If we’re trying to force that down their throat, it gets old really fast,” Katz continued. “And you really want to just represent it with the characters and have the characters figure out which is better, what is the right thing.”

Maintaining Lilypad’s role required what Katz described as a “delicate balance” to ensure the tablet opposed the main toy cast without crossing into absolute malevolence. “We really wanted to try to walk that delicate balance where Lily wasn’t, or Tech wasn’t, evil, but we also didn’t want to ignore the fact that there’s a lot that a kid or an adult or any of us are going to miss… if we’re just staring at a screen all day… It’s just not that black or white.”

Box Office Figures and Critical Reception

Toy Story 5 opened in theaters on June 19, 2026, running for 102 minutes under the direction of Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris.

Metric Figure Release Date June 19, 2026 Production Budget $250 Million Global Box Office Gross $1.147 Billion Rotten Tomatoes Critical Score 92% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score 94% Verified Hot

The narrative centers on the established toy ensemble helping their young owner, Bonnie, connect with other children through physical toys, counterbalancing Lilypad’s push toward social media connections. Alongside its commercial triumph, the film secured strong critical validation, earning a 92% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 94% user-generated “Verified Hot” score.

Andrew Stanton Addresses Future Sequels

Following the commercial success of the fifth film, Disney and Pixar have initiated development on another entry in the franchise. Ahead of the release of Toy Story 5, writer-director Andrew Stanton addressed previous remarks from filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who stated he would not watch past Toy Story 3 due to his view that it provided a definitive conclusion for Andy’s journey.

“That’s his choice — it’s the end of the Andy years, and he can end it with Andy,” Stanton stated at the time. It’s for him to miss out on,” Stanton added.”

This confirmation establishes that Toy Story 6 will continue the narrative arc focused on Bonnie, which began in Toy Story 4. While specific plot details for the sixth film remain under wraps, the project is positioned to conclude Bonnie’s era as the franchise’s human protagonist while charting a new course for future installments. Toy Story 5 is currently streaming on Disney+.