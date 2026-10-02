New York Attorney General to Lead Special Investigation into Cornell Sexual Assault Case

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken over as special prosecutor to investigate a 2024 alleged gang rape of a student at Cornell University’s Chi Phi fraternity house. The investigation follows newly surfaced details, including Snapchat messages and a detailed Title IX file.

The case centers on an incident on October 19, 2024, involving a student identified in court documents as Jane Doe. According to a six-page statement provided to campus police, Doe stated she consumed ketamina and alcohol at the Chi Phi house, reaching a high level of incapacitation. She described feeling coerced, physically struck, and unable to consent as multiple men engaged in sexual activity.

Governor Kathy Hochul Removes Tompkins County District Attorney

Governor Hochul intervened in the investigation on October 2, 2025, appointing New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor. Hochul stated that new information raised serious doubts about how local authorities managed the allegations. With this appointment, James holds the authority to investigate the incident, present evidence to a grand jury, and pursue criminal charges if warranted.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten defended his initial decision not to pursue charges. Van Houten stated that his office received only the initial six-page police report and a series of Snapchat messages, maintaining that those materials did not establish a prosecutable crime. He asserted that his office never received a separate transcript from a November 2024 police interview where Doe made more explicit allegations of rape.

Cornell University Title IX Investigation and Medical Response Criticisms

The university declined to comment specifically on the medical staff’s actions beyond previous statements.

Disputed Evidence and Disciplinary Actions at Chi Phi Fraternity

Discrepancies emerged regarding what university officials shared with prosecutors. While Cornell maintained that it provided all investigative information to the district attorney, Van Houten maintained that key transcripts and Title IX documents were withheld prior to his decision.

The Chi Phi national organization stated that the local chapter voted unanimously to expel the accused members three days after the police report was filed, a decision approved by the fraternity’s Grand Council. The national organization confirmed that the Cornell chapter was closed in 2024 and remains barred from operating on campus. Meanwhile, university representatives reported that Cornell formed a Presidential Task Force on Campus Sexual Assault in early 2025 to reform reporting and safety protocols.

Unresolved Questions Surrounding the Cornell Investigation

Significant questions remain regarding the communication breakdown between Cornell University’s administration, campus police, and the Tompkins County District Attorney’s office. It remains unclear whether the comprehensive findings from the university’s internal Title IX inquiry were fully transmitted to law enforcement during the initial weeks following the October 2024 incident. Furthermore, the exact status of the individuals accused within the university system—and whether any face ongoing legal exposure under the new special prosecutor—has not been fully disclosed.