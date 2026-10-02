Blizzard Bans WoW: Forever Accounts for Real Money Transactions

As Blizzard prepares for the launch of WoW: Forever, the developer is deploying in-game trade warnings and continuing punitive account actions to combat Real Money Transactions and automated gold farming, wowhead.com reported in recent beta updates.

Trade Warning System Implementation

The upcoming client update introduces a specific warning message designed to intercept illicit transfers before they complete. Whenever a player trades with a stranger, a prompt will appear stating: “Be wary of accepting gold from unknown or suspicious sources. If the provider is engaged in Real Money Transactions, you could put your account at risk of closure.” The notification also directs users to Blizzard support documentation for additional compliance details.

Enforcement Actions in Beta and Live Environments

Blizzard confirmed that its security team has been actively actioning accounts identified through botting telemetry to amass gold within the WoW: Forever Beta environment. The enforcement scope extends beyond automated harvesters to target human players who knowingly purchased or received illicitly generated currency.

The developer stated that punitive measures will persist across both the ongoing beta testing phase and the official live game launch. Penalties for participating in generation, sale, purchase, or receipt of illicit gold include the immediate removal of the disputed currency, temporary account suspensions, and permanent account closures.

Player Feedback Integration

The studio credited community feedback for shaping its current anti-RMT infrastructure. Player-submitted reports and telemetry data from the beta period helped refine detection processes targeting commercial gold-selling networks.

No further details regarding secondary detection algorithms or specific trading threshold triggers have been disclosed by developers ahead of the scheduled launch.