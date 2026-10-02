CD Projekt Red Working on Fix for The Witcher 3 Remastered Issues

The Witcher 3 Remastered brings free visual upgrades and content, but CD Projekt Red is already preparing an update to address blurriness in the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld mode, lighting bloom across all platforms, and lingering bugs reported by players, nintenderos.com reported.

CD Projekt Red Prepares Patch to Fix Switch 2 Blurriness and Bloom

The updated version of the action RPG has faced distinct technical hurdles since its release. Nintendo Switch 2 players specifically pointed out that the image appears blurry in handheld mode. CD Projekt Red is actively working on an update to resolve these visual shortcomings alongside a review of the bloom effect across all platforms. The studio has not announced a concrete release date for the fix, noting that the patch must still pass through Nintendo’s approval process, which could take several weeks.

Photo: vandal.elespanol.com

Meanwhile, the development team continues gathering player reports and has already deployed hotfixes on other platforms to address errors related to saving, loading, audio, and lighting. CD Projekt has launched a patch of improvement named 5.00b for consoles and PCs designed to fix some of the most important problems of the remaster. Users with AMD graphics cards have reported different visual errors, though the company has launched a new driver update to try to fix the problems. Some players prefer the higher contrast of the original static lighting, arguing that the newer look lacks the old fantasy charm. Prefiero el aspecto antiguo, explained a user on Reddit, highlighting that it offered more contrast, while others consider that, although the new lighting system is technically superior, it responds to a different artistic direction. Luce falto de vida. ¿Qué sentido tiene eliminar todo el encanto fantasioso de un juego de fantasía? El realismo ha acabado con todo, added another player. Other players consider that The Witcher 3 looks considerably better after the update and value the general improvements.

Hardware Improvements and Portable Performance on Nintendo Switch 2

The port for Nintendo Switch 2 delivers a major generational leap compared to the original hardware version released seven years ago. Despite lacking advanced hardware features like ray tracing, the platform utilizes smart DLSS upscaling to maintain a convincing artistic vision with sharp textures and detailed scenes. The remaster also includes its first two expansions and a long list of quality of life improvements.

Photo: 3DJuegos

This technical evolution allows players to experience Velen, Novigrado, and Skellige with significantly higher visual fidelity than was previously possible on portable hardware. Mundo Deportivo highlighted that the open world retains its vibrant ecosystem and engaging side quests, making the remaster an accessible entry point for newcomers and a compelling return for returning fans. CD Projekt Red improves the experience on Nintendo Switch 2 without touching what made one of the great RPGs of its generation special.

Free Cosmetic Rewards Require Linked Accounts

Players looking to customize Geralt of Rivia can access three new cosmetic items, including a new hairstyle, a mask functioning as a scarf, and a fresh armor set. VidaExtra reported that unlocking these items requires specific steps depending on the platform. PC users must log into the REDLauncher using a CD Projekt Red account, while players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 need to navigate to the “My Rewards” section in the main menu. While linking a CD Projekt Red account grants the armor, obtaining the mask and hairstyle additionally requires owning a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 linked to the same profile. The armor and mask will appear in the royal palace of Wyzima after completing the prologue, while the hairstyle will be automatically unlocked to select the next time visiting a barber.

The Witcher 3 Remastered Gets a Strange News Update…CD Projekt RED Responds!

CD Projekt Red previously shipped The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the original Nintendo Switch in 2019, establishing a technical benchmark for portable ports before delivering this current generation remaster.