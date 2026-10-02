Norbert Bauer Discusses Gospel Passage on Children and Status

The Radical Inversion of the Gospel Hierarchy

When the disciples asked Jesus who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven, according to Matthew’s Gospel, they received an unusual demand.

Deconstructing Romantic Notions of Youth

Norbert Bauer, head of the Karl Rahner Akademie, addressed this Gospel passage (Mt 18,1–5.10) by immediately dismissing any overly romanticized notions of youth. Children are rarely portrayed in the text as consistently well-behaved, sensible, or accommodating. Instead, the radical nature of the passage rests on what children can teach adults about turning around and adopting an entirely new mindset.

The Greek Text and the Shift in Perspective

In the original Greek text of the passage, the instruction to turn around involves a profound shift in thinking. Children possess a natural capacity to leave the familiar behind, test out new approaches, and examine the world from an entirely different angle. That willingness to abandon rigid habits forms the core of the theological demand.

Disrupting Ancient Social Norms

At the time Jesus spoke these words, children held virtually no legal rights and sat far outside the centers of societal influence. Elevating a child to the literal center of the group presented a sharp, disruptive challenge to ancient social norms. Placing the vulnerable at the center signaled their immense worth and absolute need for protection.

Confronting the Catholic Church Abuse Crisis

Domradio.de noted that this passage takes on a devastating and urgent resonance against the backdrop of the abuse scandal within the Catholic Church. The reality that children suffered abuse within institutions while perpetrators enjoyed protection stands in stark, unyielding contradiction to the explicit warnings issued in the Gospel. The text functions as a severe warning sign, demanding that children must be taken seriously and protected without compromise.