EU Lifts Sanctions on Russian Oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman

The Council of the European Union removed Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman from its sanctions list on September 22, 2026, after a complex diplomatic push led by Luxembourg. However, as Bloomberg Law News reported, this relief does little to actually unlock the tycoon’s frozen assets or restore his broader financial mobility across European markets.

The decision to lift restrictions on Fridman brought genuine surprise to the billionaire himself. According to reporting from Meduza, Fridman had all but abandoned hope of securing any legal relief despite managing several prior court victories across European jurisdictions. His removal from the restrictive list was not driven by an independent reassessment of his personal liability, but rather by an intricate web of diplomatic maneuvers.

The Diplomatic Trade-Offs Behind the List Renewal

For months, the European Union’s comprehensive sanctions regime against Russia—which has grown to encompass roughly 3,000 individuals and entities—faced severe internal friction. The entire architecture requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states every six months to remain in force. Earlier in September, that consensus nearly fractured completely when representatives deadlocked during renewal discussions.

Member states found themselves deeply divided, particularly over billionaire Alisher Usmanov. France and Slovakia pushed persistently for Usmanov’s removal, with Paris leveraging the intervention as part of a broader diplomatic arrangement with Azerbaijan to secure the release of political prisoners, as Meduza detailed.

To break the stalemate and ensure the sanctions list could be successfully extended for a much more stable three-year period, a compromise was struck. Luxembourg capitalized on the diplomatic opening to champion relief for Mikhail Fridman. Luxembourg’s aggressive push was directly tied to a massive $16 billion claim Fridman had filed against the grand duchy’s authorities in 2024 over the initial freezing of his assets.

Why the Relief Fails to Restore Wealth

Key Element Detail Date of EU Removal September 22, 2026 Sanctions List Scope Approximately 3,000 individuals and entities List Extension Term 3 years (agreed upon after a one-week temporary rollover) Key Legal Action $16 billion claim filed against Luxembourg authorities in 2024

Despite being formally delisted alongside Usmanov, Fridman finds his practical financial recovery blocked by overlapping regulatory walls and domestic measures. Nations outside the immediate Brussels consensus continue to maintain aggressive postures. Lithuania, for instance, swiftly moved to impose its own independent national sanctions against both Usmanov and Fridman, completely bypassing the EU-level policy shift.

Photo: meduza.io

Furthermore, Ukrainian officials have intensified diplomatic pressure on Brussels in response to the unexpected delisting. Kyiv has prepared an updated dossier targeting more than 20 additional Russian oligarchs for inclusion in future sanction packages, signaling to European capitals that any loosening of the current restrictive framework will meet fierce political resistance from Eastern European allies.

As Bloomberg Law News noted, Fridman declined to comment publicly on the European Union’s decision. With national enforcement bodies, separate territorial bans, and persistent legal challenges still active across multiple jurisdictions, the billionaire remains constrained despite his removal from the central Brussels registry.