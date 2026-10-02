London Stabbing Victim Dies of Injuries; Murder Charge Laid

Charles Alexander Raymond George, 34, has died following a stabbing in London’s Old East Village on Monday evening. London Police arrested 26-year-old Luis Angel Rivera-Perez, who now faces a second-degree murder charge and a count of failing to comply with a release order in connection with the fatal incident.

Arrest Made Following Monday Evening Stabbing on Dundas Street

Emergency crews responded to reports of a violent altercation at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Monday, tracking the scene to the north side of Dundas Street just east of Adelaide Street. Paramedics transported the victim, 34-year-old Charles Alexander Raymond George, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. George subsequently succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators from the London Police Service Major Crime Section identified a suspect within days. Members of the Patrol Operations Investigative Branch located and arrested the individual Wednesday night in the downtown core. The accused is Luis Angel Rivera-Perez, 26, of London. Rivera-Perez faces a charge of second-degree murder alongside a count of failing to comply with a release order.

Authorities have confirmed that the victim and the accused were known to each other prior to the altercation. Rivera-Perez remains in police custody.

Mounting Homicide Totals Across London in 2026

George’s death marks the sixth homicide recorded in the city of London for 2026, and the fourth within the last month.

Photo: lfpress.com

On January 12, officers discovered 45-year-old Brandon Christopher Jamieson Nichols unresponsive in a Dundas Street apartment building hallway, leading to a second-degree murder charge for 38-year-old Robert Mitchell Cornelius. Just weeks later, on January 25, gunfire erupted on the same block, claiming the life of 26-year-old Ramone Thomas of Toronto and resulting in charges against another local resident, Matthew Yousufy.

Recent London, Ontario Homicides (2026) Date Location Victim Charges Laid Jan 12, 2026 700-block, Dundas Street Brandon Christopher Jamieson Nichols, 45 Second-degree murder (Robert Mitchell Cornelius, 38) Jan 25, 2026 700-block, Dundas Street Ramone Thomas, 26 Second-degree murder, drug/firearm offences (Matthew Yousufy, 26) Aug 22, 2026 Raywood Avenue Lillian Anne Leonard, 73 Second-degree murder (Nelson Enrique Cornejo, 40) Sep 15, 2026 London Unnamed female victim Second-degree murder (Mandeep Singh, 41) Sep 29, 2026 Downtown London Mohamed Abdel Aziz Soumahoro, 21 Second-degree murder (Mohamed Abdel Aziz Soumahoro, 21)

This case represents the city’s second homicide of the week, following a fatal shooting near Central Avenue and Richmond Street on Tuesday evening that claimed the life of 48-year-old Robert Rivard, for which 21-year-old Mohamed Abdel Soumahoro of Laval, Quebec, faces a second-degree murder charge.

Ongoing Appeals for Public Assistance and Next Judicial Steps

As the legal process moves forward, police are maintaining an active appeal for community cooperation. Investigators urge anyone who was present near the intersection of Dundas and Adelaide streets around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, or those possessing relevant dashcam or home surveillance footage, to come forward.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Information can be directed to the London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The accused remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in a London court.