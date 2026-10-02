American Mythology To Publish Dungeon Crawl Classics Comics – BLEEDING COOL

American Mythology Productions Expands Tabletop Lore With Dungeon Crawl Classics Comic Line

American Mythology Productions has partnered with Goodman Games to launch an original comic book series based on the tabletop roleplaying game Dungeon Crawl Classics. Announced at Baltimore Comic-Con, the project pairs James Kuhoric with game creator Joseph Goodman to translate the franchise’s lethal pulp fantasy style into comics.

The Bottom Line The Partnership: American Mythology Productions teams up with Goodman Games to adapt the cult tabletop RPG into an original comic book series.

American Mythology Productions teams up with Goodman Games to adapt the cult tabletop RPG into an original comic book series. The Creative Team: James Kuhoric, president of American Mythology and former Editor-In-Chief of Bleeding Cool Magazine, writes alongside game creator Joseph Goodman.

James Kuhoric, president of American Mythology and former Editor-In-Chief of Bleeding Cool Magazine, writes alongside game creator Joseph Goodman. The Integration: The comics will introduce new characters and stories that align with the RPG’s old-school aesthetic, with corresponding game modules for tabletop players.

Baltimore Comic-Con Reveal Introduces New Pulp Fantasy Series

The collaboration debuted at Baltimore Comic-Con, bringing the high-variance, old-school sensibilities of the 2012 tabletop system into the comics medium. Goodman Games designed the original roleplaying game to echo early fantasy roleplaying with lethal encounters, resource management, and Appendix N sword-and-sorcery tropes. American Mythology President James Kuhoric is penning the new books, drawing on a lifelong connection to tabletop gaming that began running sessions on elementary school playgrounds in 1980.

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The comic will feature original characters and standalone adventures designed to capture the dangerous, cosmic horror elements found in published game modules like Sailors on the Starless Sea and Doom of the Savage Kings. Rather than traditional superhero balancing, the narrative will mirror the high-lethal stakes of the source material. Goodman emphasized that the game is about “imagination without a safety net,” a philosophy the creative team intends to bring directly to the page.

Connecting Tabletop Modules With Comic Book Issues

Dungeon Crawl Classics Comic Partnership Overview Project Element Detail Publisher American Mythology Productions Game Licensor Goodman Games Key Creators James Kuhoric and Joseph Goodman Debut Location Baltimore Comic-Con

The publishing strategy bridges the gap between sequential art and tabletop gaming. Dungeon Crawl Classics players and judges will have the opportunity to use accompanying game modules that tie directly into the events of the comic book series. “Getting to tell original stories in that world through comics and then connect those stories to adventures people can actually play, is an absolute dream,” Kuhoric said.

American Mythology brings a distinct catalog to the project, having established its brand on licensed horror, grindhouse titles, and pulp adventure books including Return of the Living Dead, Fright Night, and Victor Crowley’s Hatchet. That history with lurid, old-pulp aesthetics aligns closely with the metal album cover imagery and cosmic horror style of the roleplaying game. Joseph Goodman noted that Kuhoric “knows how to create characters and situations that feel like they jumped straight out of a game session, but he also knows how to tell a great comic book story.”