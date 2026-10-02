Beta Pictoris b radio signals detected by researchers

In a milestone for astrophysics, researchers using South Africa’s MeerKAT radio telescope array have captured direct radio wave emissions originating from Beta Pictoris b, a massive gas giant exoplanet located about 64 light-years from Earth. The discovery marks the first time a radio signal has been confirmed as coming from a single planet rather than an entire system.

Detecting Signals with the MeerKAT Array

The international team of astrophysicists, including researchers from Harvard and the University of Oregon, Eugene, utilized the MeerKAT radio telescope array to track down the emissions. The instrument, a powerful cluster of 64 interconnected satellite dishes situated in the Karoo semi-desert of the Northern Cape, South Africa, allowed scientists to isolate the signals.

Photo: Futurism

Astronomers managed to separate the exoplanet’s signal from its host star by using the known locations of quasars to determine the exact source location. The research team, led by Kevin Ortiz Ceballos, detailed their findings in a not-yet-peer-reviewed paper.

Auroras and Magnetic Fields

The detected signals are not signs of extraterrestrial life. Instead, the analysis reveals that rapid, recurring, and highly circularly polarized bursts, alongside persistent emissions at frequencies of 0.85 to 3.5 GHz, are driven by massive auroras. These light shows occur when high-energy particles enter the planet’s atmosphere near its magnetic poles and collide with molecules or atoms of gas.

Photo: New York Post

Because the star it orbits is magnetically quiet, the researchers could successfully isolate the unique radio signature. This direct detection enabled scientists to calculate that the young, massive gas giant—which is 12 times heavier than Jupiter and takes over 23 Earth years to complete an orbit—possesses a magnetic field strength of 1,250 gauss. This marks the first direct measurement of magnetic field strength for an exoplanet, yielding a field nearly 291 times stronger than Jupiter’s 4.3 gauss field.

Implications for Habitable Worlds

Understanding planetary magnetic fields is critical for the broader search for habitable worlds. Magnetic environments act as protective layers for planets to keep their atmospheres from stripping away.

While visiting worlds located dozens of light-years away remains a distant dream—humanity’s furthest spacecraft, Voyager 1, is only slowly approaching a distance of a single light-day—this new observational method opens a direct pathway for studying Jupiter-like planets across the galaxy.