ESRI warns Irish consumers face renewed grocery price increases

Irish consumers face renewed grocery price increases driven by imported food reliance and global weather shocks, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). While items like fresh produce, olive oil, bread, and pasta are set to rise, Thia Hennessy, professor of agri-food economics at University College Cork, said that coffee prices may decline.

The Bottom Line Inflation Outlook: The ESRI forecasts national inflation to hit 3.6% this year and 3.3% in 2027, with food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation currently tracking at 0.7%.

The ESRI forecasts national inflation to hit 3.6% this year and 3.3% in 2027, with food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation currently tracking at 0.7%. Cost Drivers: Higher energy prices, extreme summer weather in key European agricultural regions, and transport disruptions in the Middle East are locking in higher costs.

Higher energy prices, extreme summer weather in key European agricultural regions, and transport disruptions in the Middle East are locking in higher costs. Diverging Commodities: While Mediterranean harvests and fertilizer input costs push up vegetable and grain-based prices, strong harvests in Brazil and Vietnam are set to lower coffee prices.

Why Irish Supermarket Shelves Remain Vulnerable to Global Food Price Shocks

Ireland’s heavy reliance on imported foodstuffs leaves domestic retail prices directly exposed to international disruptions. In its quarterly economic commentary, the ESRI highlighted that global food price shocks pass through meaningfully to Irish consumer prices. Research indicates that unexpected weather and climate anomalies typically manifest in retail food price inflation with a time lag.

That structural vulnerability intersects directly with the ongoing El Niño weather pattern. The ESRI views unexpected weather events as a risk to food price inflation as Ireland imports much of its food.

Which Fresh Produce and Mediterranean Staples Are Set to Rise in Price?

Shoppers can expect cost increases across fresh vegetables, salads, and fruits originating from the Mediterranean. Spain, France, and Italy together accounted for 55 per cent of the total fruit and vegetable harvest in the European Union in 2024, according to Eurostat. Long, dry summers, extreme heat, and wildfires across those regions have severely depressed yields.

Photo: RTE.ie

Olive oil represents a stark example of this dynamic. Thia Hennessy noted that poor harvests driven by extreme heat and drought have left production down significantly across Europe, ensuring that consumer prices will climb upward.

How Middle Eastern Conflict and Fertilizer Costs Impact Bread and Pasta Prices

The manufacturing expenses tied to staple grain goods face upward pressure from geopolitical tensions. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has driven up energy prices, which directly inflates the cost of fertilizer production—an intensely energy-demanding industrial process. Furthermore, transportation routes have faced acute disruptions because the Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital global artery for fertilizer shipments.

Those combined pressures mean the underlying cost of producing wheat has soared. Consequently, Hennessy said that consumers will see higher prices for both the production and retail purchase of bread and pasta.

Why Coffee Prices Offer a Rare Household Savings Opportunity This Autumn

Not all supermarket aisles reflect inflationary pressures. Coffee stands out as the primary household staple expected to experience price reductions in the coming months. Following a two-year period defined by elevated pricing due to harvest problems, major exporting nations have turned a corner.

Photo: Irish Farmers Journal

Brazil and Vietnam recorded very strong coffee harvests this year. That supply expansion will allow retail coffee prices to start declining through the autumn months, offering a reprieve for household grocery budgets.

What Broader Economic Pressures Compound the Retail Inflation Outlook?

The upward pressure on supermarket aisles unfolds alongside wider macroeconomic friction across the State. Micheál Collins, associate professor of social policy at UCD, warned households face challenging adjustments to living standards as delayed energy costs filter through. Meanwhile, the ESRI projects inflation to remain above 3% next year, driven partly by public spending overruns and rising international bond yields.

Macroeconomic and Retail Indicators for Ireland Indicator Current Metric / Forecast Source Context National Inflation Forecast 3.6% (2026) / 3.3% (2027) ESRI Quarterly Economic Commentary Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverage Inflation 0.7% Consumer Price Index EU Fruit & Veg Harvest Share (2024) 55% (Spain, France, Italy combined) Eurostat Irish Bond Yield 3.7% ESRI

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.