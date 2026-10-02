WVSSAC Penalizes Chapmanville Basketball With Probation and Suspensions

The Chapmanville Regional High School athletic program has been placed on a two-year probation by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission following an investigation into its boys basketball program.

Severe Penalties Hit Basketball Program

The basketball team faces a three-year probation period, including strict limitations on off-season flex days and mandatory coaching certification requirements. The WVSSAC’s intervention follows a comprehensive review of the basketball program’s operations. As noted by WSAZ, the sanctions extend beyond general team probation to include specific disciplinary actions against the coaching staff.

Coaching Staff Faces Heavy Suspensions

One assistant coach has been issued a 365-day coaching suspension, effectively removing them from the sidelines for the duration of the upcoming calendar year.

Head coach Brad Napier is also facing disciplinary measures. According to his legal counsel, Napier is set to serve a suspension covering the first two regular-season games and two scrimmage fixtures. The West Virginia Department of Education clarified that the broader WVSSAC proceedings remain distinct from any internal personnel or administrative reviews currently being conducted by the Logan County school district.

Appeals and Ongoing District Review

The current regulatory landscape for Chapmanville athletics remains fluid. The WVDE confirmed that the sanctions issued by the WVSSAC are subject to an ongoing appeal process. As the district continues its own internal evaluation, the focus remains on reconciling the team’s operational history with state-mandated standards for fairness and integrity.

The school district has maintained a measured stance regarding the potential for further disciplinary action. In a statement released Thursday, the WVDE noted that Logan County Schools has not reached final determinations regarding individual staff members, emphasizing that the district continues to evaluate available information to ensure compliance within its athletic programs.

Entity Sanction/Status Duration Athletic Program Probation 2 Years Boys Basketball Team Probation 3 Years Assistant Coach Coaching Suspension 365 Days Head Coach (Brad Napier) Suspension (Scrimmage/Regular Season) 2 Scrimmages/2 Games

Strict Oversight Shapes Immediate Future

While the community awaits the conclusion of the appeal process, the immediate future for Chapmanville basketball is defined by strict oversight. The team will operate under constrained conditions, with the WVSSAC monitoring the program’s adherence to rules regarding flex days and training requirements for the foreseeable future. The district has stated that its priority remains the support of student-athletes during this transition, though no definitive timeline for the completion of the internal personnel reviews has been provided.