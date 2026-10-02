Leading medical experts have written to host venues, warning that her lectures promote medical misinformation regarding cancer, vaccines, and antibiotics.

The controversy highlights a public health challenge regarding the circulation of medical claims. While regulatory bodies like Australia’s Health Care Complaints Commission have enacted strict prohibitions within their jurisdictions, international speakers can book private commercial venues abroad, exposing audiences to advice that contradicts established clinical guidelines.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Evidence-Based Oncology vs. Alternative Claims: Mainstream oncology relies on peer-reviewed clinical trials and targeted pharmacotherapy. Claims that cancer is a fungus treatable with bicarbonate soda lack scientific validity.

Mainstream oncology relies on peer-reviewed clinical trials and targeted pharmacotherapy. Claims that cancer is a fungus treatable with bicarbonate soda lack scientific validity. Vaccine Safety Profiles: O’Neill has claimed that vaccines have caused an epidemic of conditions including autism and cot death.

O’Neill has claimed that vaccines have caused an epidemic of conditions including autism and cot death. Antibiotic Prophylaxis: O’Neill has claimed that pregnant women with Strep B do not have to take antibiotics.

Regulatory Bans in Australia and International Tour Dates

In 2019, the New South Wales Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) in Australia concluded an investigation into Barbara O’Neill’s professional conduct.

Despite these enforceable national restrictions, O’Neill and her husband, Michael, continue to schedule engagements. The latest string of engagements includes a five-day retreat titled A Taste of Misty Mountain at the Cranage Estate in Cheshire, where tickets cost £700 and include lectures such as What Really Does Cause Disease and The Science of Breath. Additional events are scheduled at the City North hotel and conference centre in Gormanston, Ireland, organized by the Balm of Gilead group, as well as an appearance at the Founders and Future festival hosted at the Glasgow University Union.

Medical Professionals Mobilize Against Venue Partnerships

In response to the tour, a coalition of scientists, health charities and academic bodies dispatched a letter to the management of scheduled venues. The correspondence was organized by Dr David Robert Grimes, a science communicator and expert in Biostatistics at Trinity College Dublin. The letter characterizes O’Neill as “a leading vector of medical misinformation” who charges thousands of dollars for retreats and consultations while fostering “abject demonisation of conventional medical treatment.”

Grimes noted to the Guardian that such presentations exploit an illusion of legitimacy afforded by respectable establishments, emphasizing that medical misinformation inflicts profound and tragic harms on vulnerable patients.

Overview of Regulatory Action and Event Schedule Entity / Event Location Status / Details NSW Health Care Complaints Commission Australia Permanently banned from providing health services (2019). Cranage Estate Retreat Cheshire, UK Five-day event featuring lectures and a dinner dance (£700 per ticket). Balm of Gilead Event Gormanston, Ireland Multi-day wellness gathering scheduled for mid-October. Glasgow University Union Glasgow, Scotland Scheduled appearance at the Founders and Future festival.

Venue Responses and the Broader Misinformation Crisis

Similarly, Cameron MacKenzie, president of Glasgow University Union, clarified that external events hosted within their building were in no way affiliated or endorsed by the GUU board of management.

Public health experts emphasize that these events take place against a backdrop of public concern.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The investigation found O’Neill “also discourages mainstream treatment for cancer, antibiotics and vaccinations.”

Why did Australian naturopath Barbara O'Neill get banned in her own country? | Health Wealth