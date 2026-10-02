Spartanburg Regional Opens New Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has opened a new 11-bed Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit at its Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus, providing localized inpatient psychiatric care for young patients. The unit is designed to treat adolescents experiencing behavioral health crises that require hospital-based stabilization before transitioning them to outpatient or community-based support services.

The expansion addresses a significant regional gap, as adolescents in need of inpatient psychiatric treatment have historically been transferred to facilities outside the immediate area. By establishing this unit, the health system aims to reduce the travel burden on families, serving patients from Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties.

Clinical Care and Specialized Staffing

The unit is staffed by a multidisciplinary team, which includes psychiatrists specifically trained in child and adolescent care. According to Dr. John Mauch, medical director of inpatient services for behavioral health, the facility is intended to foster long-term resilience. When we care for an adolescent, we have the opportunity to impact an entire family, Mauch said. By helping young people build healthier, more resilient futures, we can change lives across generations and strengthen the communities we serve.

Alignment with Vital Spartanburg

The new unit serves as a key investment under the Vital Spartanburg initiative, a community-wide strategy launched in June by a coalition of nonprofits, municipalities, and healthcare organizations to improve mental health outcomes. Phil Feisal, chief operating officer of the Hospital Group at Spartanburg Regional, noted that the unit fulfills a core objective of the initiative to coordinate care efforts and break down treatment silos. Chanda Flynn, system director of behavioral health services, emphasized that the project prioritizes local access: Too often, families in our region have had to travel long distances to find inpatient behavioral health care for their children.