Apple expands Apple TV library with classic films for US users

Apple has expanded its Apple TV subscription library with a new selection of classic films, adding titles such as 28 Days Later, Taxi Driver, and Good Will Hunting for US subscribers.

The US and UK Licensing Disparity

The distribution of these titles remains geographically fragmented due to the complex, historical nature of film rights. Because Apple has not purchased a legacy broadcaster or a major studio’s back catalog, it must negotiate individual licenses for each region.

In the United States, the newly accessible titles include:

28 Days Later

American Gangster

Black Hawk Down

Blood Diamond

Fallen

Fury

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Going the Distance

Good Will Hunting

Insomnia

Jurassic World

Taxi Driver

Tropic Thunder

The UK library has seen a different expansion, featuring titles such as Godzilla, Inception, The Martian, The Social Network, Spider-Man: Far from Home, The Town, and the 2005 version of War of the Worlds.

Ephemeral Nature of Licensed Content

While Apple has retained most of the films introduced in August, users should not assume these additions are permanent. These titles are licensed for specific, finite windows, and Apple has not disclosed the duration of these agreements. The rotating nature of the library is already evident, as some regions have seen the removal of earlier additions.

This volatility is a standard characteristic of non-original content in the streaming ecosystem. Unlike Apple’s proprietary productions or acquired features like the Oscar-winning CODA—which are expected to remain on the platform for years—these licensed classics are subject to the terms of third-party distribution contracts.

Strategic Focus on Original Production

Despite the influx of licensed classics, Apple’s primary focus for the Apple TV platform remains its original television dramas and comedies, which continue to drive the service’s awards recognition. The company is maintaining its pipeline of self-produced feature films as well, with upcoming projects such as Being Heumann, directed by Sian Heder, already in development.

The current licensing cycle highlights the ongoing challenge for platforms that lack a deep, owned library: the constant friction of rights management. For subscribers, the practical result is a library that fluctuates monthly. If a specific classic title appears on the platform, the most reliable strategy is to prioritize viewing it immediately, as the licensing clock is likely already running.