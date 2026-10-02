9 Million Voters Erased in India’s Electoral Roll Revision Controversy

Chief Election Commissioner Accused of Unilateral Voter Roll Overhauls

India’s Election Commission faces an internal rift after an investigation published by the Indian Express revealed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar allegedly bypassed his two senior deputies on 14 separate occasions to alter voter rolls. The disputed administrative actions—involving the addition of new voters and the deletion of existing names—occurred over a 10-month period without consulting fellow commissioners, prompting formal written complaints that were ignored.

The Special Intensive Revision and Its Nationwide Rollout

The institutional friction unfolds against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a nationwide electoral roll cleanup launched by the Election Commission of India last year to purge ineligible individuals from voter databases. Phase one of the initiative began in Bihar in June 2025, followed by a second phase spanning nine states and three union territories. The rollout has already impacted elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Mass Deletions and Political Fallout in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the revision process struck more than 9 million names from voter rolls ahead of its elections in May. While proponents of the purge, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), maintain that the culling is necessary to address significant numbers of illegal immigrants, allegations of the inappropriate removal of eligible voters were rife. The political fallout proved decisive in West Bengal, where the BJP ousted the All India Trinamool Congress party, which had led the state legislature for 15 years.

Internal Protests Ignored by Top Bureaucracy

Internal dissent within the electoral body reached a point as the two deputy commissioners bypassed by Kumar lodged formal protests with the cabinet secretary, the top bureaucrat in the Indian civil service. Despite these appeals, the grievances yielded no institutional correction, laying bare fractures at the heart of the election machinery.

Undermining Decades-Old Supreme Court Precedents

The current controversy challenges a norm established decades ago. Following a period of heightened political volatility—when T.N. Seshan served as chief election commissioner and utilized existing laws to curb election violence—the Indian Supreme Court ruled that the principle of unanimity had to be upheld and the chief election commissioner could not act unilaterally.

Scrutiny Mounts Ahead of December Deadline

As the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision proceeds toward its scheduled conclusion in December, the Election Commission faces scrutiny over whether the alleged circumvention of its internal unanimity rule has altered India’s electoral integrity.