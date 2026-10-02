Lil Nas X Returns With Single Following Bipolar Diagnosis and Mother’s Passing

Lil Nas X has returned to music with the release of his new single and accompanying music video for “World’s Greatest!,” marking his first new release in nearly two years. Released on Thursday, Oct. 1, the six-minute visual was directed by Phillip Youmans and filmed in the rapper’s hometown of Atlanta, capturing a deeply reflective moment in the artist’s life following a public mental health journey and the recent loss of his mother, Tamikia Hill (also referred to in reporting as Tameka Hill).

The release follows a challenging period for the 27-year-old Grammy winner, born Montero Hill. In June, the artist opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and spending several months in rehab, noting that he had been focusing on grounding himself and working with a therapist and psychiatrist. In late August, he announced the passing of his mother on social media, writing on Instagram, “RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt.”

Tracing Back Through Childhood Memories in Atlanta

The music video for “World’s Greatest!” serves as a visual bridge between Lil Nas X’s past and present. Instead, he pushes forward, sparking flashbacks to his childhood in Atlanta.

These dramatized scenes show a younger version of the artist trying on high-heeled leather stiletto boots, dozing off at church, struggling to ride a bike, running around outdoors, and sneaking candy bars from a corner store when the cashier isn’t looking. Eventually, his younger self appears directly in the studio, mirroring and guiding his movements until his rigid pacing transforms into fluid, uninhibited choreography. Throughout the track, he repeats the empowering refrain, “I’m a champion,” weaving in a spliced sample of the lyric “This one is for the champions” from his 2021 hit “Industry Baby.”

Carrying Forward a Mother’s Guiding Words

At the heart of the single and its rollout is the enduring influence of Tamikia Hill. Announcing the project on social media, Lil Nas X shared that his mother’s favorite phrase was “Walk by faith, not by sight,” adding that the sentiment resonates with him more deeply as he navigates life and returns to his artistry.

Photo: yahoo.com

The video concludes with a poignant tribute to his late mother, zooming in on a framed photograph of her resting on a nightstand. As the camera moves, a voicemail left by Hill plays in the background, offering words of encouragement. “Hey Doobie, been calling you multiples times today,” she says in the clip. “I just wanna say, I love you. Keep your head up. Continue to walk by faith, not by sight. Let go and let God handle the rest. Everything is gonna work itself in its own place. Don’t give up, never give up.”

A Self-Assured Return to Creative Freedom

Musically, “World’s Greatest!” leans into an expansive, rock-driven pop sound that stands as some of the artist’s most self-assured work since his debut LP, Montero. On the track, he sings, “I hope your dreams work out for you / I hope your green comes out the blue / I hope you learn to love again / Yeah, I hope you learn to trust the pen / I hope the world shows up for you / I hope they never laugh at you.”

Photo: rollingstone.com

Reflecting on his current headspace following his treatment, Lil Nas X shared that he is feeling better and creating freely with less fear in his heart. While he is working on new music and beginning to re-engage with the recording process, he noted that he is taking his time on the journey back to full-scale production. The complete “World’s Greatest!” music video is currently available across official streaming platforms.