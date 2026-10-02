University of Innsbruck secures 5.4 million euros for quantum network

Researchers at the University of Innsbruck have secured 5.4 million euros to connect trapped-ion quantum processors over hundreds of kilometers of fiber-optic infrastructure, anchoring a broader 47.5 million euro European Commission funding package for the Quantum Internet Alliance.

Scaling the Quantum Internet Alliance to 47.5 Million Euros

The European Commission has injected substantial capital into the Quantum Internet Alliance, pushing the initiative toward a fully realized, programmable network prototype.

Out of the broader 47.5 million euro funding package, the Innsbruck research contingent has been allocated 5.4 million euros to drive hardware engineering forward. This capital allocation fuels the work of the QIA to transition individual laboratory components into a cohesive, operational testbed. The overarching effort aims to prove that distributed quantum computing, tamper-proof communication, and ultra-precise timekeeping can scale beyond isolated rooms and function across vast metropolitan distances.

Photo: presse.uibk.ac.at

Hardware Engineering Through the Innsbruck-AQT Partnership

At the center of the physical architecture are advanced ion-trap quantum processors. These units are being designed and built through a tight collaborative loop between researchers at the University of Innsbruck and local spin-off enterprise AQT.

The local teams—including experimental physics specialists such as Tracy Northup and Ben Lanyon—are building the core computing nodes. Once fabricated, this hardware will merge with complementary systems supplied by international collaborators, including repeater hardware sourced directly from project partners stationed in Barcelona. Network control software ties the disparate modules together inside the Innsbruck laboratories before undergoing exhaustive scenario testing.

Overcoming Signal Degradation with Quantum Repeaters

Building a functional quantum network requires solving signal degradation over distance. Photons traveling through standard fiber-optic cables face attenuation, preventing direct long-distance entanglement without intermediate intervention.

To overcome this physical bottleneck, the project relies on specialized quantum repeaters. As outlined by the research group, the immediate technical milestone involves tying two distinct metropolitan-scale networks together. Initially operating within localized laboratory fiber loops, the architecture will eventually link three individual ion-trap quantum computers across distances spanning hundreds of kilometers.

A 50-Institution Coalition Driving a European Standard

The Innsbruck prototype does not exist in a vacuum. It represents a focal point for QIA, a massive consortium uniting over 50 leading academic institutions, telecommunications providers, system integrators, and specialized startups across twelve EU nations under the leadership of TU Delft.

QIA Director Stephanie Wehner emphasized the collaborative nature of this phase, noting that the primary objective is transitioning core components into a unified, full-stack architecture. With European entities holding a leading position in quantum communications technology, the work unfolding in Innsbruck aims to establish the groundwork for the quantum internet platform.