Switch Study Shows Diet Drinks and Water Have Equal Weight Loss

The study, named ‘SWITCH’, evaluated 493 participants aged 18 to 65 with a body mass index (BMI) between 27 and 35. The findings provide new evidence that can be considered when re-examining the World Health Organization (WHO) conditional recommendation regarding non-sugar sweeteners.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Efficacy Parity: Drinking zero-sugar beverages sweetened with ingredients like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, or sucralose yielded weight loss results statistically equivalent to drinking plain water over a 24-month period.

Drinking zero-sugar beverages sweetened with ingredients like aspartame, acesulfame potassium, or sucralose yielded weight loss results statistically equivalent to drinking plain water over a 24-month period. Structured Intervention: All participants underwent an initial 12-week dietitian-led weight loss regimen, followed by a 40-week maintenance phase and an unguided 52-week follow-up year.

All participants underwent an initial 12-week dietitian-led weight loss regimen, followed by a 40-week maintenance phase and an unguided 52-week follow-up year. Metabolic Markers: While minor fluctuations in total cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure appeared between cohorts, researchers deemed these variations clinically insignificant.

Study Design and Execution of the SWITCH Trial

The research team enrolled 493 participants across specified BMI parameters, categorizing them via the WHO standard where a BMI of 25 or higher denotes overweight and 30 or higher constitutes obesity. Investigators randomized participants into two distinct hydration cohorts. The intervention group consumed at least 330 milliliters of non-nutritive sweetener beverages twice daily, totaling 660 milliliters, choosing from 20 commercially available options including diet colas, sugar-free carbonated drinks, and flavored waters. This cohort retained the freedom to consume plain water ad libitum.

Conversely, the control cohort relied strictly on water, eliminating non-nutritive sweeteners entirely, including those added to coffee or tea. To isolate dietary beverage impacts within a lifestyle modification, both groups participated in weekly dietitian-led weight loss counseling sessions for the first 12 weeks. Monthly maintenance sessions followed for the next 40 weeks alongside increased physical activity guidance. A final 52-week observational period concluded the 104-week trial without ongoing lifestyle counseling.

Two-Year Anthropometric Outcomes and Body Composition

At the 104-week mark, participants who completed the protocol in the non-nutritive sweetener cohort achieved an average weight reduction of 4.8 kilograms from baseline. The water cohort registered an average reduction of 3.7 kilograms. Although the sweetener group demonstrated an absolute difference of approximately 1.1 kilograms more weight loss, this variance lacked statistical significance. Data indicated that the consumption of zero-sugar beverages did not inhibit or disrupt ongoing weight management.

Both groups exhibited identical trajectory patterns regarding weight loss velocity. Weight decreased most rapidly during the initial 12 weeks across both cohorts. Nadir weight points—representing the maximum average weight loss—occurred at approximately week 36 for the sweetener group and week 44 for the water group. Although subsequent gradual weight regain occurred in both arms, overall weight at week 104 remained significantly lower than initial baseline measurements. Secondary metrics, including waist circumference, hip circumference, and overall body composition, displayed no discernible divergence between the two interventions. Furthermore, subjective self-reported hunger scores rose moderately over the two years without statistically significant variance between the groups.

Evaluating Biomarkers and Secondary Health Metrics

Biochemical evaluations revealed minor disparities favoring the water cohort in select secondary indicators. Total cholesterol levels increased slightly more in the non-nutritive sweetener group compared to the water group. Concurrently, glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) and diastolic blood pressure demonstrated relatively greater reductions in the water cohort. However, study authors emphasized that these shifts fell below thresholds for clinical significance. Furthermore, researchers noted that a severely limited subset of participants had sufficient comparative data for cholesterol and HbA1c analyses, necessitating caution in clinical interpretation.

Table 1: Clinical Outcomes at 104 Weeks in the SWITCH Trial Metric Non-Nutritive Sweetener Group Water Group Statistical Significance Mean Weight Loss -4.8 kg -3.7 kg Not statistically significant (~1.1 kg difference) Peak Weight Loss Timing Approx. Week 36 Approx. Week 44 Similar trajectory patterns Waist & Hip Circumference No distinct divergence No distinct divergence Equivalent outcomes Subjective Hunger Moderate increase over 2 years Moderate increase over 2 years No significant variance between groups

Reevaluating Global Public Health Guidelines

These empirical findings directly inform ongoing policy discussions regarding non-sugar sweeteners. In 2023, the World Health Organization issued conditional recommendations advising against the use of non-sugar sweeteners for weight control or as a mechanism to reduce noncommunicable disease risks. That guidance stemmed from observations suggesting a lack of clear long-term efficacy in reducing body fat alongside epidemiological associations linking prolonged intake to heightened risks of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mortality. Nevertheless, the WHO has not confirmed that these associations are caused by non-nutritive sweeteners themselves.

The publication of this two-year controlled trial supplies randomized data to reassess existing conditional stances. By demonstrating that non-nutritive sweetener beverages perform comparably to water over a prolonged duration within a structured weight management program, the trial provides new evidence.

References

British Journal of Nutrition. Long-term randomized controlled trial evaluating non-nutritive sweetener beverages versus water in weight management (SWITCH trial).

World Health Organization (WHO). Guidelines on the use of non-sugar sweeteners.