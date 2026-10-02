Keurig Dr Pepper Names Russ Torres CEO of Global Coffee Co.

Russ Torres Joins Keurig Dr Pepper to Lead Global Coffee Co. Ahead of 2027 Separation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. announced on October 1, 2026, that Russ Torres will become Chief Executive Officer of its future Global Coffee Co. effective November 3, 2026. Torres, currently President and Chief Operating Officer at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, will lead the integration of KDP and JDE Peet’s coffee operations prior to the planned corporate separation in early 2027.

Strategic Execution Metrics for Global Coffee Co. Leadership Transition: Russ Torres joins KDP on November 3, 2026, taking charge of the Coffee Operating Unit before the planned early 2027 separation.

Russ Torres joins KDP on November 3, 2026, taking charge of the Coffee Operating Unit before the planned early 2027 separation. Scale of Operations: The standalone Global Coffee Co. is projected to generate approximately $16 billion in annual revenue, supported by a workforce exceeding 25,000 employees.

The standalone Global Coffee Co. is projected to generate approximately $16 billion in annual revenue, supported by a workforce exceeding 25,000 employees. Brand Portfolio: The entity unites major consumer brands including Keurig, Peet’s, L’OR, Jacobs, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters across more than 100 global markets.

Transition Timeline and Operational Integration Prior to Separation

When Torres joins the organization in November, he will initially oversee KDP’s Coffee Operating Unit. His primary mandate during this pre-separation window involves leading the integration of KDP’s and JDE Peet’s coffee operations. Pamela Patsley, who serves as KDP Board Chairman and is slated to chair the future Global Coffee Co. board, stated that Torres emerged from a global search as the clear choice to establish Global Coffee Co. as the world’s largest pure play coffee powerhouse.

KDP Chief Executive Officer Tim Cofer noted that the base business is healthy while integration and deleveraging work proceeds on schedule. Cofer will become Chief Executive Officer of Beverage Co. following separation. Torres brings a three-decade career in consumer goods, which includes senior executive leadership roles at Newell Brands, Bain & Company, and Mondelēz International.

Financial Architecture and Global Brand Portfolio

Upon completion of the corporate separation targeted for early 2027, Global Coffee Co. will operate as an independent entity with significant market scale. The company’s financial footprint relies on a diverse product architecture spanning single-serve systems, roast and ground, whole bean, soluble, ready-to-drink, and away-from-home formats.

Metric / Feature Global Coffee Co. (Projected) Legacy Integration Details Annual Revenue Approximately $16 Billion Combined KDP and JDE Peet’s coffee operations Global Reach Over 100 Markets Direct consumer and away-from-home channels Workforce Size More than 25,000 Employees Global operational and manufacturing staff Core Power Brands Keurig, Peet’s, L’OR, Jacobs, Green Mountain Encompasses single-serve and traditional formats

Torres outlined his strategic focus on driving growth and delivering innovations. “Coffee is one of the most exciting and resilient categories in consumer goods today,” Torres said according to the company’s announcement.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.