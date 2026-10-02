TNA iMPACT Results (October 1, 2026): Bound for Glory Preview

San Antonio Showdown Sets the Stage for Bound for Glory

On October 1, 2026, TNA Wrestling presented iMPACT! on AMC from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, featuring high-stakes X-Division qualifying action and escalating championship collisions ahead of Bound for Glory. The broadcast opened with Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt paying tribute to Benjamin Satterley, known as PAC, referencing his signature ethos before the bell rang.

Fantasy & Market Impact BDE secured his first singles win in TNA, dramatically elevating his X-Division title odds for the upcoming pay-per-view.

The four-way main event picture for the TNA International Championship introduces heavy volatility to roster rankings.

BDE Breakthrough and X-Division Qualification

The night kicked off with a hard-fought X-Division qualifier as BDE, accompanied to the ring by Rich Swann, squared off against Mr. Elegance, who had The Elegance Brand in his corner. BDE went for the Clip Cutter early, but Mr. Elegance shut it down with a clean defensive counter. Back inside, the pace stayed tight as Mr. Elegance deployed a Stalling Suplex and a Lung Breaker to regain control. But the tape tells a different story about closing out matches; when Mr. Elegance set up for his signature offense, BDE countered, rolled him up after a backslide, and held him down long enough to score the three count. Winning his first singles match in TNA, BDE officially punched his ticket to the X-Division championship match at Bound for Glory.

Backstage Fractures and the International Championship Scene

Tension backstage dictated the terms of the evening, particularly within Order 4. Jason Hotch openly mocked John Skyler for not leaving the group sooner, especially after Mustafa Ali disrespected Skyler’s family. Skyler fired back by introducing Mila Moore as his new ally, setting up a tag team encounter against Ali and Special Agent Zero. When the bell rang for that tag team match, Ali took control early by sending Skyler face-first into the ropes and locking in a Sharpshooter that forced an immediate submission. Following the match, Special Agent Zero drilled Hotch with a right hand before turning on Ali at Tasha Steelz’s signal, laying out the entire group with a lariat and a double-handed chokeslam on Moore. This chaotic sequence forced Santino Marella to intervene and officially sanction a four-way match for the TNA International Championship at Bound for Glory, pitting Skyler, Hotch, Ali, and Special Agent Zero against one another with Steelz looming over the division.

Photo: tnawrestling.com

Moose Outmaneuvers Francis as Knockouts Division Fractures

In heavyweight action, AJ Francis and Expressions set up a ringside table with a pack of Dude Wipes as a direct taunt before facing Moose. Before Francis could execute his Down Payment finisher, the Dude Wipes mascot, Deuce, jumped into the ring to cause a critical distraction. Moose capitalized instantly, blasting Expressions with a big boot that sent him crashing through the wood. When a furious Francis turned around, he caught a toilet seat lid to the head from Moose, who swiftly followed up with a decisive spear to secure the victory. Meanwhile, the Knockouts division experienced its own psychological turmoil when Allie and Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan encountered a makeup-free Rosemary dressed in institutional clothing behind a cage wall. When Allie asked if what she was seeing was real, Rosemary delivered a chilling warning to “beware” before sprinting away into the shadows.

BDE WINS First TNA Singles Match to Qualify for Bound For Glory | TNA iMPACT! October 1, 2026

Match / Segment Key Competitors Result / Outcome X-Division Qualifier BDE vs. Mr. Elegance BDE wins via pinfall, advancing to Bound for Glory. Tag Team Match Mustafa Ali & Special Agent 0 vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch Ali & Special Agent 0 win via submission (Sharpshooter). Singles Match Moose vs. AJ Francis Moose wins via pinfall following a spear.

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