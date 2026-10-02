Reasonable Doubt Season 4 Trailer: Jax Fights for Her Life After Office Shooting

Criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, portrayed by Emayatzy Corinealdi, fights for her life on life support in a hospital bed after being shot by a vengeful Monica (Brandee Evans) in the office shooting cliffhanger, as Hulu sets the Season 4 premiere of Reasonable Doubt for October 6, 2026.

The Bottom Line Premiere Date: Season 4 debuts on Hulu and Disney+ on October 6, 2026, dropping its first three episodes, followed by weekly episodes every Tuesday through November 24.

Season 4 debuts on Hulu and Disney+ on October 6, 2026, dropping its first three episodes, followed by weekly episodes every Tuesday through November 24. The Central Conflict: Jax clings to life following the Season 3 finale office shooting while her inner circle fights to keep The Stewart Firm afloat amid a media storm surrounding her most loyal client.

Jax clings to life following the Season 3 finale office shooting while her inner circle fights to keep The Stewart Firm afloat amid a media storm surrounding her most loyal client. New Additions: R&B artist Durrell “Tank” Babbs joins the cast as wealthy client Cropper, alongside Meagan Good as the new district attorney Regina Harris.

Hospital Beds and Office Power Struggles After three seasons of navigating intense family friction, marital strain, and high-stakes courtroom betrayals, Jax Stewart faces her most severe survival test yet. The Season 4 teaser trailer confirms Jax as the victim of the harrowing office shooting executed by Monica, who remains locked in county jail. While McKinley Freeman returns as her devoted husband Lewis Stewart by her hospital bedside and Morris Chestnut steps in as Corey Cash to urge her to keep fighting, outside forces scent blood in the water. The Stewart Firm faces a hostile environment as former colleagues and rivals attempt to poach Jax’s clients during her most vulnerable state. Photo: yahoo.com Series creator Raamla Mohamed Hunter revealed during a press set visit in Atlanta that the overarching concept for the new season grew from a simple foundational question: “What haven’t we seen?” The resulting narrative forces every character caught in the show’s web of personal and professional entanglements to confront their past. As the official series synopsis details, the legal team must decide whether rebuilding is genuinely possible or if moving forward guarantees their total destruction.

High-Stakes Representation and New Faces While recovering from a near-fatal gunshot wound takes center stage, professional responsibilities offer no reprieve. Jax’s primary client for the upcoming episodes is a multi-platinum music mogul caught inside a rapidly escalating public relations disaster. Durrell “Tank” Babbs steps into the role of this wealthy client, named Cropper, describing the character as “a mogul in every sense of the word” who balances being “as gangster as he is a double-platinum, diamond-selling artist.” Instagram The expanding ensemble brings fresh friction to the legal proceedings. Meagan Good enters the legal drama as Regina Harris, the new district attorney tasked with managing a complex office. Good previewed the character’s trajectory by explaining that while things start off smoothly, they quickly unravel as her character juggles immense pressure. Returning cast members include Joseph Sikora, La La Anthony, Taylor Polidore Williams, Rutina Wesley, and Alexxis Lemire, rounding out a dense network of relationships hanging by a thread.

Streaming Strategy and Release Schedule Reasonable Doubt Season 4 Release Schedule Milestone Platform Date Season Premiere (First 3 Episodes) Hulu / Disney+ October 6, 2026 Weekly Episodic Rollout Hulu / Disney+ Tuesdays through November 24, 2026 Last season focused on the high-profile defense of former child star Ozzie Edwards against murder charges, exposing deep-seated childhood trauma tied to his manager Monica. With Monica now behind bars for the shooting, the institutional fallout reaches every corner of Los Angeles’ legal ecosystem. Photo: yahoo.com Behind the scenes, the production maintains its heavy-hitting executive producer roster. Alongside creator Raamla Mohamed Hunter, the executive producer team includes Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone of Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore of Wilmore Films, Tamara Gregory, Anton Cropper, Lena Cordina, and Erika L. Johnson. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers, ensuring the courtroom mechanics remain grounded even as the personal drama reaches theatrical heights.