Grand Ouest Toulousain prepares third local business showcase

Five municipalities in the Grand Ouest Toulousain—Plaisance-du-Touch, Léguevin, La Salvetat-Saint-Gilles, Fontenilles, and Lévignac—are preparing for the Journée Nationale du Commerce de Proximité (JNCP) de l’artisanat on Saturday, October 10. The event will feature more than 100 free animations, tastings, demonstrations, and workshops designed to drive foot traffic into local storefronts and strengthen community ties across the five participating towns.

Operational Coordination Across Five Municipalities

The upcoming showcase marks the third year that Plaisance-du-Touch, Léguevin, La Salvetat-Saint-Gilles, Fontenilles, and Lévignac have coordinated their small business promotion efforts. Organizers emphasize the social infrastructure provided by independent shopkeepers, framing town center storefronts as essential nodes for daily community exchange. To represent this diversity, five specific merchants from different trades have been selected to anchor the promotional campaign across the territory.

Beyond individual store promotions, the event schedule highlights collaborative exercises where business owners host peers within their own shops. These joint setups are designed to reinforce operational solidarity and demonstrate collective capability among independent traders. The initiative relies entirely on local participation to remind residents of the economic and social value generated by neighborhood commerce.