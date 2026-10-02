Monica Bellucci discusses aging and diet for Spanish Harper’s Bazaar

Actress Monica Bellucci is celebrating her birthday on September 30 by gracing the cover of the October issue of Spanish Harper’s Bazaar, marking the milestone of turning 62 with a candid perspective on aging, diet, and fitness, as kurier.at reported.

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Embracing the Reality of Aging

Addressing the aging process during her interview with Spanish Harper’s Bazaar, Bellucci rejected the notion that getting older is a negative experience for women. “Either one ages and accepts the process with dignity, or one dies. Seen that way, I prefer to age a thousand times,” the actress stated, as reported by kurier.at. She described aging as the fortune of being alive and possessing a future, noting that maturity brings the gift of serenity.

The Italian-born icon characterized the broader entertainment industry as “künstlich” (artificial). While acknowledging that some women struggle to accept the passage of time, she emphasized that there is no alternative. For Bellucci, moving past her primary decades as an actress allows her to function as an observer of her own world, altering her perspective entirely.

The Five-Meal Mediterranean Routine

Bellucci’s approach to daily nutrition avoids strict dietary deprivation. Rooted in her Italian heritage, she maintains a consistent five-meal structure consisting of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and two snacks to keep her metabolism active, kurier.at reported. Her dietary habits center on the Mediterranean model, utilizing vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and olive oil.

Healthy fats such as nuts and avocados form a core component of her nutritional intake. Her philosophy on food was further underscored by previous statements to The Telegraph, where she noted her enjoyment of pasta, cake, occasional wine, and infrequent smoking. “Of course I do a little sports and watch my diet when I’m working, but I’m not obsessed with it,” she told the Sunday Times.

Monica Bellucci Fitness and Nutrition Overview Category Approach Details Daily Nutrition Mediterranean Diet Five meals daily (breakfast, lunch, dinner, two snacks) featuring vegetables, fruit, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Physical Activity Low-Intensity Moderation Occasional Pilates and swimming sessions lasting 45 minutes, multiple times per week. Personal Philosophy Natural Acceptance Rejecting strict regimens and aesthetic obsession in favor of sustainable aging.

Physical Activity Without Obsession

Rejecting intense gym routines, Bellucci maintains her physical fitness through moderate activity, according to kurier.at. Her routine relies on occasional Pilates sessions alongside swimming for 45 minutes multiple times per week. “I’ve always been a woman with curves, never particularly slim. That’s just in my nature. And I want to age in peace. At 50 or 60, you have different needs than at 20,” she shared with the Sunday Times.

The October issue of Spanish Harper’s Bazaar pairs these reflections with a comprehensive photographic feature celebrating the actress’s ongoing career and public presence.