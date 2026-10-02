St. Michael and Denham Springs Win Rescheduled Baton Rouge High School Football Games

With incoming rain threatening Friday night high school football across the Baton Rouge area, several local teams shifted their matchups to Thursday night, resulting in decisive victories for Denham Springs and St. Michael. In the rescheduled contests, St. Michael dominated Scotlandville with a 45-13 victory, while Denham Springs secured a 35-17 win against Live Oak.

The schedule adjustments allowed programs to beat incoming weather systems, setting up a busy night of Thursday gridiron action.

Denham Springs Claims Victory in Highway 16 Rivalry

The annual Battle of Highway 16 saw Denham Springs strike first against Live Oak when Tanner Koerner found the end zone to put the Yellowjackets up 7-0. Live Oak answered immediately on the ensuing drive, sparked by a deep pass from Chase Matthews to Cash Davis that carried the Eagles deep into the red zone. Live Oak ultimately capped that possession with a field goal to narrow the gap.

Denham Springs quickly regained control as the game progressed. In the second quarter, Jeremy Williams powered through for a rushing touchdown, while teammate Andre Adams connected with Trey Seals for another score, helping the Yellowjackets pull away for a 35-17 final score.

St. Michael Dominates Scotlandville Early

Across town in Scotlandville, St. Michael wasted no time taking control of the contest. The visiting squad mounted a roaring start, rattling off 38 unanswered points to open the game and putting the matchup out of reach early.

Scotlandville eventually broke through on a dynamic play orchestrated by quarterback Keaven Grows. After struggling to handle the snap and scrambling to evade heavy St. Michael pressure, Grows launched a deep pass downfield to find Caleb Harvey standing all alone for a touchdown.