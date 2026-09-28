CD Projekt RED Rules Out Exclusive Content for The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED lead designer Miles Tost has explained that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt did not receive platform-exclusive, Diablo IV–style content because the studio prioritizes strict content uniformity across all hardware platforms, ensuring players get the full version of the game regardless of where they make their purchase.

Platform Uniformity Versus Cross-Promotional Exclusivity

Recently, Blizzard Entertainment and CD Projekt RED detailed a collaboration wherein a Geralt-style skin heads to the action RPG Diablo IV. However, acquiring that cosmetic demands a specific retail path: players must pre-order or purchase the story expansion The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Songs of the Past directly via Battle.net.

A Polygon journalist directly asked CD Projekt RED if the development team considered injecting Diablo-inspired content back into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Miles Tost Draws the Line on Storefront Gating

CD Projekt RED’s lead designer shut down any notion of a mirrored in-game integration tied to proprietary storefronts. Tost stated directly:

We haven’t seriously considered it yet. Avoiding the release of content that varies in availability based on the place of purchase holds immense significance for us. To our team, this principle is absolute: purchasing a title means receiving the complete experience.

This stance establishes a clear boundary against fragmenting the user experience based on enterprise ecosystem lock-in.

Physical Bonuses and Future Collaborations

Avoiding digital isolation does not mean the studio completely closes the door on external partnerships. Tost noted that when CD Projekt RED previously incentivized fans, they leaned toward physical merchandise rather than locked-in in-game software assets. He pointed to items like branded hoodies and custom card sets as alternative promotional methods.

Furthermore, Tost emphasized that the developer remains open to creative cooperation. If a future collaborative concept—such as a conditional Diablo-style aesthetic—can be distributed equally so that it remains fully available to all owners of The Witcher 3 regardless of their initial point of purchase, the studio would evaluate it. For now, however, platform parity remains non-negotiable.