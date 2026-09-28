Berkeley SETI Researchers Crack 2,000-Year-Old Herculaneum Scrolls

Researchers at Berkeley SETI and affiliated institutions have successfully demonstrated a method to read carbonized ancient scrolls without unrolling them, utilizing lead-based ink signatures detected through X-ray tomography. Published on September 16, 2026, in the journal PLOS ONE, the breakthrough targets the delicate Herculaneum papyri—an ancient library preserved by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 C.E.

Simulating the Catastrophe of Mount Vesuvius

To test whether hidden text could be recovered from severely damaged artifacts, researchers went to extraordinary lengths to replicate a two-millennium-old disaster. Douglas Seiler, an affiliate of Berkeley SETI, obtained papyrus and reed pens from Egypt alongside traditional lampblack ink imported from Japan. High school students were then enlisted to write passages from sources ranging from the Bible and “Star Wars” to a quote from the 1960s television series “The Outer Limits.” Once inked, Seiler rolled the papyrus, sealed it inside a container, and baked it in a high-temperature furnace until it was thoroughly carbonized.

This deliberate destruction mimicked the exact cataclysm that struck Herculaneum in 79 C.E., when volcanic ash and extreme heat transformed more than a thousand scrolls into fragile, blackened cylinders. While the eruption buried nearby Pompeii, it simultaneously created the only known intact library to survive from antiquity. Yet studying these artifacts has remained nearly impossible through traditional physical unrolling, which routinely reduces the brittle papyrus to unreadable dust.

The Chemistry of Lead-Based Ink Signatures

The core breakthrough hinges on elemental contrast. Standard carbon-based ink shares a nearly identical composition with carbonized papyrus, rendering traditional X-ray CT scans virtually blind to the letters. Seiler reasoned that introducing a metal like lead into the ink would drastically alter its X-ray absorption properties.

The experiment confirmed this hypothesis with striking clarity. Even minute amounts of lead caused written characters to stand out sharply under X-ray tomography. Lead absorbed up to 25 times more X-rays than the surrounding charred papyrus.

“With lead in the ink, you would get a huge friggin’ signature, so you really need to be looking for scrolls with lead in them,” Seiler explained. “They’re having problems reading a lot of them because of the low contrast of carbon ink on carbon paper. We’re relatively certain that if they start searching for lead, or they let us search for lead, it will help this whole process. This is the Holy Grail.”

Screening Artifacts With Handheld Scanners

Beyond high-resolution laboratory setups, the research team discovered that a relatively inexpensive handheld X-ray fluorescence scanner can reliably detect lead-based ink within a burned scroll. This portable screening method provides a fast, non-destructive preliminary step. Researchers can now identify which surviving scrolls possess the highest concentrations of lead before committing them to intensive, high-resolution X-ray CT imaging.

Photo: archaeologymag.com

Only a small fraction of the 1,800 surviving scrolls and fragments housed across Italy, France, and England have been virtually opened and deciphered. None of the previously opened texts were systematically tested for lead prior to virtual unrolling, though isolated fragments from early 18th-century excavation attempts have occasionally shown traces of lead.

Unlocking Lost Works of Ancient Philosophy

Every Herculaneum scroll successfully opened in modern times has revealed previously unknown texts, many authored by the Epicurean philosopher Philodemus. These items are not mere medieval copies; they represent direct intellectual artifacts from Roman circles frozen in time.

Berkeley SETI Research Center Highlights

“Almost everything from antiquity has been destroyed,” Seiler noted. “There’s very little left except papyrus that was in a dry climate or some works that were copied by scribes and transferred down. But some of the Herculaneum scrolls aren’t copies. These are books directly from the ancient world frozen in time. They’re actually from Roman intellectual circles.”

For classical scholars, the potential yield of this methodology is profound. “The value in this project is practically unquantifiable,” said Leah Packard-Grams, a Berkeley archaeology graduate student and papyrologist who consulted on the project. “The stakes are the largest in the history of Greek literature.”