The Witcher 3 Remastered Launch Issues: Performance Fixes and Hotfix 5.00c Details

The Witcher 3 Remastered Launches With Performance Hit and 32.5 Million Dollar Projection

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered debuted on September 29, 2026, bringing upgraded visuals to the acclaimed action RPG. Alongside these hardware struggles, CD Projekt Red projects up to 32.5 million dollars in revenue from this updated version by the end of 2026.

Nvidia Hairworks Disabled to Fix Frame Drops

CD Projekt Red traced the primary PC performance drop to a specific graphics setting. According to multiplayer.it, the developer advised players to turn off Nvidia Hairworks, a PC-exclusive feature rendering Geralt’s hair in high detail. The company stated in a recommendation that Hairworks significantly affects performance and should remain off until patched. Gametimers reported that the initial release also drew criticism for its overhauled lighting and color grading, prompting developer fixes for overly dark indoor scenes and DLSS integration errors.

Hotfix 5.00c Patches Saves and Audio Bugs

To address launch issues, CD Projekt Red rushed out hotfix 5.00c on October 1, 2026. Multiplayer.it noted that this update tackles Bloom, path tracing, saturation, and the Hairworks issue. The hotfix also fixes save file errors caused by special characters in Windows Document folders, audio voiceover bugs tied to pause menus, and GOG achievement tracking. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 players faced framerate issues that prompted an earlier patch 5.00b, with CD Projekt Red investigating further user reports.

Photo: it.ign.com

Transmogrification and Weapons Unlocked in Remastered

Everyeye.it detailed how the updated game introduces a transmogrification system letting players alter equipment skins without changing stats. Unlocking weapon skins requires completing the Swords and Dumplings quest from Éibhear Hattori in Novigrad. Armor skins require finishing Master Armorsmiths with Fergus Graem and Yoana at Crow’s Perch. Each transmog operation at an NPC costs between 100 and 200 coins, though the feature is not retroactively applied to gear sold before installing the remaster.

Fool’s Theory Co-Develops Songs of the Past Expansion

Looking ahead to 2027, CD Projekt Red and Fool’s Theory are co-developing a new expansion titled Songs of the Past. It.ign.com cited creative vision director Karolina Kuzia-Rokosz explaining that the narrative focuses on the relationship between Geralt and Dandelion. Game director Jakub Rokosz and narrative director Paweł Sasko confirmed that technical upgrades in the September 29 remaster made this expansion possible. This project marks the final story featuring Geralt before the franchise shifts focus to Ciri in 2028.

Photo: Gamesource.it

Switch 2 Digital License Exploit Discovered

Gamesource.it highlighted a unique hardware interaction on Nintendo Switch 2. Inserting a physical Nintendo Switch cartridge of The Witcher 3 into a Switch 2 grants a free digital license for the remastered version as a separate download. Players discovered that the original physical cartridge is not required to run the digital copy afterward, allowing multiple consoles to access the game using a single shared disk.