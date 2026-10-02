Switzerland Study Reveals Severe Pediatrician Shortage and Regional Divides

One pediatrician for 1,600 children across Switzerland

Switzerland is confronting a severe pediatric care shortage that leaves children across the country sharing significantly fewer medical professionals than recommended by international standards. While health experts state that pediatric care requires roughly one full-time pediatrician per 1,000 children, fresh national data reveals that the actual average sits at 1,600 children per doctor. The study, published on September 1, 2026, in the Swiss Medical Weekly , simultaneously shows that 69 percent of surveyed pediatricians perceive a shortage in their region. The crisis highlights extreme regional divides, stretching from well-supplied urban centers to severely underserved rural cantons where thousands of young patients rely on a single full-time provider. In 2024, 1’499 pediatricians worked in primary care across Switzerland, but when accounting for their actual work schedules, this corresponds to approximately 1’017 full-time positions.

From Geneva’s 750-child ratio to Appenzell Ausserrhoden

The nationwide strain manifests unevenly across Switzerland’s distinct cantons, according to detailed findings published in the “Swiss Medical Weekly”. In Geneva, a single full-time pediatric position covers approximately 750 children. Basel-Stadt, Waadt, and the Ticino are with approximately one position per 1’100 children comparatively well supplied. By comparison, international guidelines sometimes cite around 1’200 to 1’400 children per full-time working pediatrician as a benchmark for pediatric primary care.

By contrast, rural and smaller cantons face staggering deficits. In Appenzell Ausserrhoden, a staggering 4,750 children must share a single full-time pediatric position, while Obwalden records roughly 4’150 children per doctor. Schaffhausen and the Thurgau register similarly stretched ratios of 3’550 and 3’100 children respectively. According to the study, pediatricians in these strained regions handle a median of 25 patients daily, compared to about 17 children per day in regions with higher physician density. In Geneva, a female doctor treats 15 children per day, while in Schaffhausen a doctor treats 42.

Eighty-seven percent of physicians on reduced schedules

The structural shortfall is further exacerbated by shifting workforce demographics and high rates of part-time employment among practicing physicians. Data shows that 87 percent of Swiss pediatricians work reduced schedules, specifically with a workload of less than 95 percent, with a median workload of roughly 70 percent. However, researchers emphasize that part-time work alone does not explain the regional differences, as administrative burdens, the number of available specialists, and economic conditions also play a role. Stefan Roth, a board member of the Swiss Association of General Practitioners and Pediatricians (MFE), noted that younger practitioners increasingly favor schedules compatible with family life, meaning replacing a retiring full-time babyboomer often requires more than one new hire. These babyboomer specialists often work 100 percent and more in their own practices.

An aging workforce and dwindling open practices

The demographic cliff looms large over the sector. One in every five Swiss pediatricians is currently over the age of 60, and nearly 10 percent have already reached retirement age. Consequently, in cantons with severe shortages, only 18 percent of practices remain open to accepting all new patients—compared to 51 percent in well-supplied regions—leaving parents to face lengthy wait times and long travel distances for emergency care.