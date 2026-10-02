Germany Crypto Tax Reform: 2027 Rules and 2028 Withholding Dates

Germany’s Ministry of Finance has advanced a draft bill targeting private crypto assets, setting a cabinet vote for October 14, 2026, while establishing that capital gains taxes apply to assets acquired after December 31, 2026, and custodial exchanges must enforce direct tax withholding starting January 1, 2028.

The Bottom Line

Taxation Reform: Assets acquired after December 31, 2026, lose the one-year holding period exemption, shifting into standard capital gains under Section 20 of the German Income Tax Act.

Assets acquired after December 31, 2026, lose the one-year holding period exemption, shifting into standard capital gains under Section 20 of the German Income Tax Act. Withholding Mechanics: Direct exchange-level source withholding does not activate until January 1, 2028, leaving a transitional year where investors must self-report gains.

Direct exchange-level source withholding does not activate until January 1, 2028, leaving a transitional year where investors must self-report gains. Scope Limitations: Self-custodied holdings remain entirely outside the source-withholding framework, while MiCA-compliant exchange-traded assets like Bitcoin and Ether fall directly under the new rules.

Cabinet Review Timeline and Industry Feedback Window

The Ministry of Finance circulated the draft text to trade associations and interest groups on September 30, 2026, demanding feedback by October 6, 2026. This six-day consultation window signals an accelerated legislative push ahead of the scheduled October 14 cabinet review. cryptoticker.io noted that while the ministry draft is not publicly hosted on official government portals, its contents surfaced through an accompanying letter published by Blocktrainer and a detailed legal review written by tax specialist David Hötzel in the publication Der Betrieb.

Passing the cabinet vote transitions the document from a ministerial working draft into an official government bill. Subsequent debates in the Bundestag and Bundesrat leave room for text modifications before enactment. Market participants monitoring the timeline must distinguish between ministerial proposals and ratified statute.

Regulatory Scope Across MiCA Asset Classifications

The draft applies strictly to exchange-traded crypto assets under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation that function as exchange media without central bank backing. The explanatory memorandum explicitly names Bitcoin and Ether. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), financial tokens, and electronic money tokens governed under MiCA Title IV remain excluded from these specific provisions, retaining their existing legal frameworks.

For qualifying assets, the abolition of the one-year holding period rule means profits realized five or ten years down the line remain fully taxable. Under the current working draft, the tax rate mirrors capital gains provisions at 25% plus the solidarity surcharge.

Transitional Mechanics Leading to 2028 Enforcement

The January 1, 2027 effective date establishes new substantive tax laws while leaving old procedural practices in place for another twelve months. Because automated withholding by exchanges is deferred until January 1, 2028, gains generated during the 2027 tax year must be manually declared by the taxpayer. Investors utilizing private self-custody wallets are untouched by the automated deduction mechanism entirely.

Conflating the 2027 tax overhaul with the 2028 withholding mandate creates structural compliance risks for active traders relying on custodial platforms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.