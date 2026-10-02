Rep. Yassamin Ansari Dating YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella

Freshman Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari of Arizona is dating YouTube political commentator Jack Cocchiarella, TMZ reported on October 1, 2026. The relationship pairs the congresswoman with the 24-year-old creator, who maintains a subscriber base exceeding one million on the platform. Sources directly familiar with the matter told TMZ that the couple has been seeing each other for several months.

How the Meeting Led to a Romance

The pair first crossed paths in the spring of 2025 when Cocchiarella interviewed Ansari. Several months after that initial professional encounter, the two began spending time together as friends before their relationship turned romantic. Cocchiarella has previously hosted several high-profile Democratic figures on his channel, including Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani, and Hakeem Jeffries.

The relationship comes as Ansari campaigns across Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District ahead of the upcoming November reelection cycle. When reached for comment by TMZ, Ansari declined to discuss her personal life. “I’m not commenting on my personal life, nor is it anyone’s business,” Ansari told the outlet. She redirected attention to current legislative and international priorities, stating, “Right now, ICE is terrorizing communities across the country with zero accountability, and Trump’s reckless war in Iran continues raging on. I’m focused on helping to flip the House so we can pass meaningful legislation — that’s what we should all be focused on.”

Public Figures and Private Boundaries

Individual Age Role / Affiliation Recent Focus Yassamin Ansari Not stated U.S. Representative (D-AZ 3rd District) Reelection campaign, House majority efforts Jack Cocchiarella 24 YouTuber and Political Commentator Digital political media, creator interviews

Cocchiarella similarly declined to comment on the relationship when contacted by TMZ, stating that he prefers to keep his personal life private. The development brings together two figures operating within distinct spheres of contemporary Democratic politics—one holding federal legislative office in Washington, and the other cultivating a large digital audience through online political commentary.