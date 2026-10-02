Kelci-Rose Bowers has departed Hashtag United following a mutual contract termination, just two months after joining the FA Women’s National League side. The 22-year-old defender, who previously played for Bournemouth, made only three competitive appearances for the club before her exit was confirmed on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

In a formal statement regarding the defender’s departure, the club acknowledged the brevity of her tenure. We welcomed Kelci to the club this summer following her relocation from Bournemouth, but unfortunately the move has not worked out, and the club have agreed to her transfer to another FAWNL club, the statement read. Hashtag United did not provide further details regarding the specific reasons for the decision, though they confirmed she is expected to continue her career with another team within the same league.

A Brief Tenure in London

Bowers joined Hashtag United in August after moving to London, a decision that followed her partner Marcos Senesi’s transfer to Tottenham from Bournemouth. Senesi, an Argentina international who was part of his nation’s World Cup squad, signed a four-year contract at Spurs in early June after his previous deal expired. Her time with the club was limited to three matches: she played the full 90 minutes in the season opener against Lewes, scored a goal in the League Cup, and made her final appearance on August 30 against her former side, Bournemouth.

Photo: talksport.com

The defender arrived with significant experience, having previously accumulated 70 appearances and 11 goals for Bournemouth. During her time there, she was a key contributor to the team that finished third in the league last season and secured the FAWNL Cup. Her trophy cabinet from that period also includes the FA Women’s National League Division One South West and the National League Plate. Her background also includes time in the youth systems of Chelsea and Southampton, as well as a period at Louisiana State University. The club even noted with irony that she had scored the winning goal against them in stoppage time during the previous season.

Expectations and Future Outlook

The sudden departure contrasts with the high expectations surrounding her arrival. When she joined this summer, the club produced a special video highlighting her history with England’s youth national teams—ranging from the U-15 to U-19 levels—and her reputation as a dynamic full-back. While Hashtag United has not yet named the team to which Bowers is transferring, they concluded their announcement by stating, We’d like to wish Kelci the best in this next chapter of her career.

Bowers’ exit comes as her partner, Marcos Senesi, also navigates a challenging transition to his new club in London. After starting the opening defeat to Brentford, Senesi has remained an unused substitute under manager Roberto De Zerbi, with Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke currently favored as the starting center-back pairing. His only other appearance for Tottenham came in a Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool last month.