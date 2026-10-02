World Grand Prix Darts: Luke Humphries Beats Jermaine Wattimena to Reach Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries secured a 3-0 victory over Jermaine Wattimena on Thursday at the World Grand Prix, utilizing a 10-dart finish and a 64 percent finishing-double success rate to reach the quarter-finals in Leicester, skysports.com reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact Title Odds Surge: Following Luke Littler’s opening-night exit, Humphries’ commanding performance solidifies his status as the title favourite.

Following Luke Littler’s opening-night exit, Humphries’ commanding performance solidifies his status as the title favourite. Starting-Double Reliability: Humphries’ 74 percent starting-double percentage was the most eye-catching stat as he peppered double 16 early in legs.

Humphries’ 74 percent starting-double percentage was the most eye-catching stat as he peppered double 16 early in legs. Next-Round Value: Facing Niels Zonneveld in the quarter-finals, Humphries is in a fourth consecutive quarter-final at the World Grand Prix.

Clinical Humphries Bounces Back with Masterclass Display

Luke Humphries produced a vastly improved performance to book his spot in the World Grand Prix quarter-finals. The 2023 champion averaged 94.11 and secured a finishing-double percentage of 64, showcasing a ruthless edge that was absent during his scruffy opening win over Dave Chisnall.

The turning point of the match arrived at the start of the third set. Humphries delivered a 10-dart leg, which included a maximum 180 followed by a 177 before pinning double 32. Wattimena briefly threatened by winning the next two legs, but the deficit proved insurmountable against the title favourite.

“I’ve got a good chance of winning this,” Humphries said afterwards, as reported by skysports.com. “At the moment I’m a bit up and down, but if I can put that right I’m going to be tough to beat.”

Wade and Van Veen Survive Heavyweight Second-Round Tests

James Wade carved out a 3-1 victory over Stephen Bunting to reach his eighth World Grand Prix quarter-final. Wade relied heavily on a starting masterclass, opening legs with a 160 score five separate times during the contest, though he admitted post-match that the tournament’s double-start format remains “hellish” and hard work.

Elsewhere, Gian van Veen survived a five-set thriller against Ryan Searle to triumph 3-2. Searle landed a 167 checkout—the highest of the week—and threw for the match in the fourth set before Van Veen rallied. The young Dutchman blitzed the deciding set 3-0 after breaking Searle immediately in the final frame.

“When I was 2-1 down in sets, I was like, ‘oh no, this is not how I want to go out’,” Van Veen reflected on skysports.com after securing his progression to face Wade.

Zonneveld Dumps Out Anderson to Reach Quarter-Finals

Niels Zonneveld continued his campaign at the Mattioli Arena by eliminating Gary Anderson 3-1. Anderson suffered a disastrous start to the match, hitting single one followed by two bounce-outs on his opening three darts, and endured another bounce-out in the fourth set while aiming for the bullseye.

Photo: dartsnews.com

Zonneveld capitalized on the veteran’s misfortune to seal victory. “Especially in this tournament, it is one of the biggest things in my whole career,” Zonneveld told skysports.com, citing a renewed rhythm following the birth of his child.

Winner Score Opponent Next Opponent Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena Niels Zonneveld James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting Gian van Veen Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle James Wade Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson Luke Humphries

Quarter-Final Fixtures and Broadcast Schedule

The quarter-final line-up is officially locked in for Friday evening. Action gets underway from 7 PM, with players contesting a first-to-three-sets format to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

Jermaine Wattimena vs Luke Woodhouse 2026 European Tour 10 Quarter Final

Nathan Aspinall will square off against Ryan Joyce, while Gerwyn Price faces Jonny Clayton in the top half of the draw. Meanwhile, Luke Humphries meets Niels Zonneveld, and Gian van Veen prepares to lock horns with James Wade.

Live coverage of every fixture is broadcast on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event, running daily through to Sunday’s tournament-climax final.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.