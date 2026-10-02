Erling Haaland Sues Airline Norwegian Over World Cup Marketing Campaign

Norwegian Airline Faces Haaland Lawsuit Over World Cup Social Media Campaign

Erling Haaland and his legal representatives are taking legal action against the airline Norwegian over an unauthorized marketing campaign utilizing the player’s trademark during the recent World Cup, according to reports published by news.de. The dispute centers on promotional material disseminated on social media platforms during the summer tournament.

Photo: ga.de

Both parties are scheduled to appear at the Oslo District Court on October 9 to address the ongoing dispute concerning the commercial use of his trademarked persona without authorization.

The Disputed Instagram Post and Tournament Context

The conflict originated from promotional activities deployed by the airline while Norway’s national football team advanced through the summer tournament. According to coverage by tagesspiegel.de, an attorney representing the professional player confirmed that the litigation targets the carrier’s commercial utilization of Haaland’s protected brand identity during the marketing of flight tickets. Specific details regarding all affected promotional channels remain limited, but foreign reporting highlights a particular digital advertisement that triggered the legal response.

Photo: tagesspiegel.de

As detailed by ga.de, the Norwegian publication Verdens Gang reported that the airline circulated and subsequently deleted an Instagram post featuring a digitally altered image. The graphic depicted a Norwegian aircraft styled with Haaland’s characteristic blond braid, accompanied by the caption: “We have never looked more Norwegian.” The campaign leveraged the player’s widespread visibility during a tournament where the national squad reached the quarter-finals before elimination by England, largely driven by Haaland’s seven goals.

Airline Defense and October 9 Court Date

Representatives for the carrier expressed astonishment regarding the legal escalation, maintaining that the posts constituted standard public support for the national athletic delegation. The company issued a statement via Verdens Gang noting that their actions aligned with general public sentiment during the summer games through spontaneous social media trends. Management stated it was unfortunate that expressions of national support were met with litigation while expressing a desire for a constructive dialogue to preserve future collaborations with shared athletic figures.

The legal teams for both parties are slated to meet on October 9 at the Oslo District Court to review the trademark infringement claims.