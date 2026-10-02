Tezos Investment Down 53.58 Percent Over Three Years

An investor allocating 10,000 USD to Tezos three years ago would hold 14,663.54 XTZ today, valued at approximately 4,641.73 USD as of September 30, 2026, marking a 53.58 percent portfolio contraction according to financial portal finanzen.net.

Three Years of Capital Decay in the Tezos Ecosystem

The calculation of losses depends heavily on entry and exit timestamps across the digital asset markets. finanzen.net reported that Tezos traded at 0.6820 USD exactly three years prior to its recent market assessment. By September 30, 2026, the price of a single coin dropped to 0.3165 USD. This shift translates directly to a 53.58 percent devaluation for anyone who bought and held through the three-year window.

A parallel report from Swiss financial portal finanzen.ch offered a slightly different baseline for the same three-year horizon. According to finanzen.ch, Tezos changed hands at 0.7081 USD three years prior to its valuation date. An initial 10,000 USD allocation at that higher baseline would have yielded 14,122.08 XTZ. Because the token dipped to 0.2147 USD on August 19, 2026, finanzen.ch calculated the resulting negative performance at a steeper 69.68 percent, leaving the investment worth 3,031.98 USD.

Both data sets illustrate a severe downward trend over the medium term, contrasting sharply with the token’s 52-week trading boundaries.

Volatility Metrics and 52-Week Trading Ranges

The broader trading history over the past year outlines the extent of the downward pressure on XTZ. finanzen.net recorded the highest point for the cryptocurrency over a 52-week window on October 3, 2025, when the coin reached 0.7193 USD.

The lowest valuation of the past 52 weeks arrived on August 12, 2026, when both finanzen.net and finanzen.ch observed the coin touching a trough at 0.1942 USD. finanzen.ch noted a slightly higher 52-week peak prior to that decline, documenting a high of 0.8662 USD on August 22, 2025. These divergent peaks and shared troughs highlight the rapid price compression experienced by holders over the late summer of 2026.

Speculative Leverage and High-Risk Derivatives

Financial platforms catering to speculative traders offer open-end turbo-certificates and knock-out products on the XTZ/USD pair, typically requiring leverage ratios between 2 and 20.

These instruments allow market participants to amplify exposure to intraday price swings without holding the underlying digital asset. However, retail risk disclosures associated with these products emphasize that roughly 7 out of 10 retail investors sustain financial losses when trading turbo-certificates. Such leveraged vehicles remain entirely unsuited for long-term holding strategies, contrasting starkly with the multi-year spot investments tracked by market analysts.